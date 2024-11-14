Tottenham ‘in talks’ with Man Utd, Liverpool target as report offers Spurs boost in bid for free transfer

If recent results are anything to go by, Tottenham Hotspur need to bolster their defence having conceded five goals in two games last week.

What makes things worse for Ange Postecoglou’s side is the fact they have invested heavily across the backline, though have failed to see any real improvement in that department.

The Australian boss’s options of Cristian Romero, Micky Van De Ven and Radu Dragusin are set to be added to as he aims for his team to stop leaking goals.

Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah is out of contract at the end of the season, and Caught Offside are reporting it is unlikely the Germany international signs a new deal for the Bundesliga club.

TBR Football have also noted that the north London club have already held talks with the defender ahead of a potential move.

Tah was pivotal to Leverkusen’s success last season as they ended Bayern Munich’s eleven-year dynasty after winning Bundesliga while going unbeaten.

He played 48 games across three competitions, with his fine form catching the eye of Liverpool and Manchester Untied chiefs in the summer.

Tah was also part of the Germany squad for the Euro’s in the summer, with many expecting him to join Bayern soon after, especially after the departure of Matthijs De Ligt who joined Manchester United, but no move materialised in the end.

At 28-year-old, Tah still has a lot more to offer, and could add some much needed experience to a youthful backline. The report though suggests Spurs would almost definitely need to qualify for the Champions League to stand any chance of bringing Tah to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Currently, they are three points adrift of arch-rivals Arsenal in fourth, but it doesn’t get much easier for them as they face Manchester City after the international break.

Postecoglou may argue though that there is no better time to face City, who are on a spell of four game winless streak; the first time it has ever happened to Pep Guardiola in his career.

Spurs will be free to agree a pre-contract agreement with Tah should his situation at Leverkusen remain the same come the January transfer window.

The reports come after the FA’s pending investigation which sees their midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur in hot water amid a racial comment he made towards South Korean’s. It has been reported that the Uruguay international could miss up to seven games, despite having publicly and privately apologised to his teammate Heung Min-Son, who is South Korean.