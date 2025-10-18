Manchester United legend Jaap Stam has revealed his bold prediction for the 2025/26 campaign as he’s backed Ruben Amorim’s side to finish above Chelsea.

The Red Devils have been heavily criticised at the start of this campaign as they have lost three of their opening seven Premier League games, while they have suffered a shock Carabao Cup exit at the hands of League Two side Grimsby Town.

Therefore, head coach Ruben Amorim has come under huge pressure and he remains one of the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked after United’s 2-0 win against Sunderland.

This means Amorim and Man Utd need to follow up this win with more positive results, potentially starting with Sunday’s match against arch-rivals Liverpool at Anfield.

Ahead of this match, Man Utd are tenth in the Premier League and five points adrift of the Champions League positions, but Stam has backed his former club to finish in the top four and finish ahead of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

“I would pick Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, and Manchester United for the top four, with Chelsea in close contention,” Stam said in an interview with Sky Bet.

“These five have the squads and consistency to compete for the Champions League places.

“Bournemouth or Crystal Palace could make a push, but it’s hard to maintain that level through the season.

“The big clubs will end up there again because of the quality of players they have in their squad.”

As well as “the quality of players” in Man Utd’s squad, Stam reckons another factor in their favour is that “it’s still early” in the season and a “few wins can change everything”.

“At the start of the season, I said the top four should be the target for Manchester United,” Stam added.

“They’re only a few points off that, so it’s not a disaster. It’s still early; a few wins can change everything. Momentum and confidence come from back-to-back victories.

“If they can build that, they can finish in the top six, maybe even top five, though it’ll be tough. Winning games is always the best medicine.”

Stam has also explained why he thinks Arsenal can beat Liverpool to win the Premier League this season.

“Arsenal can win the league this season,” Stam insisted.

“Mikel Arteta has built a team with quality and a clear playing style that’s hard to play against. The owners have backed him, and you can see the progress.

“They’ve spent a lot to strengthen, which shows ambition. Now they need to make that next step and by spending the amount they have, they’ve shown they want to take that next step.

“With their depth, they can rotate and keep up the quality. They’re consistent with how they’re playing; they are top of the league and now they need to keep it up until the end of the season.

“I wouldn’t say Mikel Arteta’s job should immediately be on the line [if Arsenal don’t win any trophies], but there will be pressure.

“When you’ve been backed and invested heavily, expectations rise. The club will expect progress and trophies. When you are the manager of Arsenal, that’s what you know and that’s what you’re there for.

“If that doesn’t happen, of course questions come. That’s normal in football. But there’s still a long season ahead, and they’re in a strong position.”