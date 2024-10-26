Star Arsenal sold in summer could ‘play for any team in the world’, with ‘great season’ coming

Reiss Nelson feels that Emile Smith Rowe, who he joined Fulham with in the summer, could play for “any team in the world” when fit, just months after he was sold by Arsenal.

Smith Rowe was sold to the Cottagers for £34million this summer, while Nelson was loaned out. The former had worked his way firmly into Arsenal’s first-team plans by 2021/22, after coming through the academy.

But injuries stunted his progress beyond that point, and after fewer than 35 appearances in the next two seasons combined, the Gunners moved on from Smith Rowe, and moved him on to Fulham.

But Nelson feels that his team-mate, who he’s played with at various levels, has the quality to play at a much higher standard if he is able to keep fit.

“Having a fit Emile Smith Rowe, he could play for any team in the world I feel like. For me as well, playing consistently would be a very good thing to see,” Nelson told BBC Sport.

And if he does keep fit, the winger feels Smith Rowe will have a good season, and the same is true for himself.

“The main thing for both of us is staying fit and if we’re both fit it will be a great season for Fulham and a great season for both of us as well,” Nelson added.

Both men have already shown their abilities to contribute to Fulham success. Smith Rowe has three goals and one assist for the Cottagers, while Nelson has two goals and one assist.

The club currently find themselves 10th in the Premier League – three places higher than they finished last term. It shows that the pair are already helping to better their current club by being there.

Both could earn bigger moves for themselves if they continue to play well in a Fulham shirt. If they do move onto bigger things, particularly in Smith Rowe’s case, Arsenal may regret that they sold him because he didn’t have chance to get back into form at the Emirates.

