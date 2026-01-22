Steven Gerrard has tipped Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai to “get to another level” if he “stays humble” as he hit out at the midfielder over his “creeping ego”.

Szoboszlai scored a stunning free-kick to give Liverpool the lead against Marseille on Wednesday before an own goal from Marseille goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli and Cody Gakpo’s late striker saw Liverpool run out 3-0 winners and climb to fourth in the Champions League standings.

The Hungary international has made headlines for the wrong reasons in the last couple of weeks, gifting Barnsley a goal in the FA Cup with an absurd attempted back heel in his own box and then missing a penalty in Saturday’s Premier League draw with Burnley.

And Gerrard believes Szoboszlai has what it takes to become a “world class” player if he manages to keep his ego in check.

“If he stays humble and keeps working at his game and working in the right way, he can get to another level,” Gerrard, one of Liverpool’s greatest ever players, said on TNT Sports.

“He needs to keep wanting to develop and grow and improve, because you never stop at whatever age, you can always get better.

“I think the talent is there, and I think he’ll have the right people around him to go again, to become an even better midfielder.

“You just got to stay a little bit humble, because the last couple of weeks, there’s been a little bit of ego creeping in with the back heel six yards out and smashing the penalty.

“I think there’s a world-class level there for him. I think he has shown in certain games this season that he’s capable of that, and this is the most consistent I’ve seen him.

“I love watching him, full of energy, great out of possession. It will be a shame if he doesn’t go and push himself to the next level. I think it’s there for him.”

Liverpool’s win in France means their Champions League destiny is in their own hands ahead of next week’s final group game against Qarabag.

Assessing his side’s victory over Marseille, Anfield boss Slot said: “It could have been a tricky place to go and it is because of their fans but also because of their players and manager.

“We had to be very good today and we were. We were very positive on the ball. We scored three and everyone will be more positive than when we create five chances but score one.

“In the last 13 games unbeaten, we’ve only been 54 minutes behind. We had many earlier chances to win it today. Today, we probably deserve what we got. We weren’t unlucky like we’ve been so many times this season.

“I know why we’re not consistent and that is mainly to do when a game is open, it is completely different than playing against a low block.

“You cannot compare that with the game tonight when both teams want to press and play out from the back. If we’re inconsistent, it’s because we struggle with low blocks.”

On the importance of going straight into the knockout stages and avoiding two play-off ties, Slot added: “People can see what a squad we have.

“We have three players out with injuries and we already don’t have the size of squad that our competitors have, so it’s important we don’t play these games.”