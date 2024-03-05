Jeff Stelling insists Bukayo Saka gets in a Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City combined XI ahead of Mohamed Salah.

Saka has been outstanding for Arsenal this term, scoring 13 goals and making 10 assists in 26 Premier League appearances.

He also has an impressive three goals and four assists in six assists in the Champions League.

Salah, meanwhile, has 29 goal contributions in 28 appearances across all competitions in 2023/24.

While both players play on the right wing, they are both pretty different.

Saka is more of a team player, someone who can contribute defensively and actually broke into the Gunners’ first team as a left-back, while Salah is more of a final-third player, and a very effective one at that.

There was a debate on talkSPORT this week between Stelling and Ally McCoist, who were unable to decide between Salah and Saka on the right flank of their title race combined XI.

“How you possibly aren’t playing Salah is remarkable!” McCoist said to the former Sky Sports presenter.

“I’m playing Salah on the right, [Erling] Haaland through the middle and [Phil] Foden, in current form, he might be the best player in the country.”

Stelling responded by saying that Haaland and Foden are nailed on inclusions and accepted he will face the wrath of the Liverpool fans by choosing Saka over the Egyptian superstar.

“Haaland and Foden go without saying,” he said. “I’ve gone with Saka rather than Salah, I just think Saka has been sensational. Look, the stats, there isn’t much to pick between them.

“I’ve gone for the exuberance of youth. Saka has got age on his side and that’s why I’ve gone for him above Salah. But I accept I’m going to get a battering from Liverpool fans.”

