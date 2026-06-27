Steve Clarke has decided to step down as Scotland head coach, with his exit announced after their World Cup elimination on Saturday night.

“The country’s most successful national coach has called time on his seven years in charge following confirmation of Scotland’s exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” the Scottish FA said in a statement.

Scotland, back at the World Cup after a 28-year absence, ended up third in Group C but are not among the top eight third-placed finishers who progress to the knockout rounds.

More to follow…