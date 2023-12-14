Steve Cooper doesn’t ‘need reassurances’ about job safety as Nott’m Forest boss has one focus

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says he does not need reassurances from the club’s owner about keeping his job.

Cooper is under pressure after a run of one win in 12 games which has seen Forest looking over their shoulder towards the relegation zone.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis was targeting a top-half finish this season after significant investment over the summer and has a history of sacking managers at Olympiacos.

But Cooper says he does not need a vote of confidence.

“I don’t need any reassurances. For me, it is to stay true to yourself,” Cooper said ahead of Friday’s visit of Tottenham.

“I only focus on my job and that is the relationship with the people I work with every single day, the players and staff, and commit to what we believe is the way of working.

“We have done that for a couple of years, I say it every time I get asked a question like this, I really don’t focus on anything other than what I am in control of.

“That is trying to work as hard as I can every day and doing my best and hopefully providing a service to the players to get ready for the next game. That is how it will always be with me.”

Forest will assess Brazilian defender Murillo after he limped off during last week’s draw at Wolves, while Serge Aurier is a doubt to face his former club with a calf injury.

Asked whether they were fit, Cooper said: “We’ll see. (Murillo) limped off against Wolves, Serge is fighting to be fit for the game.

“It’s inconclusive at the moment. Serge also missed the game and we’ll see about them both. Taiwo (Awoniyi) is the obvious long-term one.”

Tottenham’s visit will see the return of Brennan Johnson to the City Ground following his £47.5million move in the summer.

Cooper, who was influential in Johnson’s development, said: “We know Brennan’s obvious threats and we have to deal with him being on the pitch in a different way to what we have been used to.

“Of course, it will be nice to see him after the game, he is an opponent for the next game and we have to focus on him and all of the other threats they have.”

READ MORE: Maguire and Nunez among Premier League benchers to bolsters this season