Steve Cooper says Forest sack talk ‘irrelevant’ amid Crystal Palace links

Steve Cooper said he is not paying attention to speculation surrounding his future as Nottingham Forest manager after a run of one win in nine Premier League games.

Defeat at home to Brighton on Saturday was a third loss in four for Forest as they sunk to 15th in the table, albeit with a healthy eight-point gap to the relegation places.

Owner Evangelos Marinakis reportedly gave the manager his backing this week whilst also calling for in improvement in performances and results, with the 2-0 home win against Aston Villa earlier in November the team’s only league triumph since the first weekend of September.

There were reports that Crystal Palace were lining up Cooper as a replacement for Roy Hodgson should Forest pull the plug on Cooper’s tenure.

They face second-bottom Everton, who dropped into the relegation zone following the league’s 10-point deduction for breaching financial regulations, at the City Ground on Saturday.

“I don’t pay any attention to (the speculation),” said Cooper. “As a manager, you are never too far away from excessive praise and also the opposite. And some clubs will be noisier than others.

“I don’t pay any attention to it. I didn’t last year – to both of those things – and I won’t now or in the future as well.”

“In my mind, it’s irrelevant. What’s relevant to me is our work, our commitment to the players and the supporters and doing our very best to make this season another progressive one. To do that, there will be ups and downs.

“One thing is for sure, I really like being the manager when things seem to be going well here. But I want to be the manager even more when it’s on the back of a negative result or even a couple of negative results, because I think that’s what this club deserves – a manager who cares as much as I do.

“Nobody likes a couple of poor results, but it’s going to happen – especially where we are, with it being our second year in the Premier League and trying to progress. To progress even a little bit there will be all sorts of highs and lows.”

More than once during the last campaign – Forest’s first in the top flight in 23 years following promotion from the Championship in 2022 – it was reported that Cooper stood on the verge of being dismissed, with Marinakis apparently impatient with the team’s form.

They spent much of the season in the bottom three with relegation a credible risk, before a run of three wins and just one loss in their final six matches saw them pull away to safety.

“It’s one thing to be a manager when it is all going well, but it is another to be a manager when it’s not,” said Cooper. “That’s what I want to be here, because of how much I care for the club.

“We know our plan. We know our work. So far, the club has progressed and our aim is to continue to do that.