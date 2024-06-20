Steve Cooper appointed new Leicester City manager as Potter holds out for England job

Steve Cooper has been confirmed as Leicester City’s new manager following Enzo Maresca’s move to Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Cooper was sacked as Nottingham Forest boss last December and replaced by Nuno Espirito Santo, who successfully kept the club in the top flight.

Having been out of work for six months, the former Swansea City boss is back in the Premier League.

Leicester confirmed on Thursday morning that Cooper has signed a contract until 2027 and will lead the Foxes into the 2024/25 campaign.

Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: “We are delighted to welcome Steve to Leicester City.

“His vision for the team, including his ability to develop players and implement a dynamic style of play, is very much aligned with our aspirations for the Club.

“As a leader, he has the ability to build on the strong relationship that has been forged between our fans and our team, strengthening a bond that will be vital to us re-establishing the Club in the Premier League.”

Cooper added: “I am really excited and proud to be appointed Leicester City’s First Team Manager. This is a fantastic Club with a rich history and passionate supporters.

“I am excited to work with such a talented squad and I’m looking forward to the challenge of achieving our shared ambitions in the Premier League.”

Former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter had been linked with the job at the King Power.

Some believe Potter is holding out for the England job with many people unhappy with the job Gareth Southgate is doing, which is blasphemous in the opinion of others.

There was also talk of a return to Brighton but the Seagulls instead appointed 31-year-old Fabian Hurzeler, who is the youngest manager in Premier League history.

