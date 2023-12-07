Steve Cooper sack: Former Nottm Forest boss reveals true Marinakis stance after Fulham thrashing

Steve Cooper is on the brink of being sacked after Nottingham Forest were thrashed 5-0 by Fulham on Wednesday, and Martin O’Neill has given his thoughts.

The Forest fans were heard chanting Cooper’s name at the end of the match in a show of support for the manager who brought them back into the Premier League.

Nevertheless, Cooper’s side are in a serious rut at the moment. The Tricky Trees have lost their last four matches and many think the heavy defeat to Fulham will be the last straw.

Their next game is against Wolves at Molineux and at this stage, it is unclear whether Cooper will remain in post until then.

Former Forest player and manager O’Neill has shared his thoughts on the situation.

He admitted that Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis – who threw his accreditation pass in a bush in anger on Wednesday night – will be extremely ‘disappointed’ with how the season is going.

“Well, Steve (Cooper) did brilliantly when he went to the football club. He went when they were in the depths of the relegation zone when he took over and they got promoted,” O’Neill said.

“In their first season back, I knew there was a lot of money in the football club which I knew that Mr. Marinakis would do if that was the case.

“Last season it was about getting them back in the league again and this season it was about pushing on, it will be a disappointment for the owner I must admit.

“Overall, it has been a disappointing season for them. I was surprised because I don’t think Fulham have scored five goals in the last five years to tell you the truth.

“They don’t score too many and they have ripped Nottingham Forest apart tonight.”

Indeed, Fulham are in a similar position to Forest in that they only returned to the Premier League recently and the gulf in quality between the two sides was clear to see.

Despite the Forest faithful’s continuing support for Cooper, it seems unlikely the manager will last until the weekend. If he does, a loss against Wolves would undoubtedly prove fatal.

