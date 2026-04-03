Steven Gerrard putting the boot into Arne Slot has amused many fans while we also have some strong views on the toxic World Cup.

It’s a very quiet Mailbox but have a great Good Friday and mail us at theeditor@footbal365.com if opinions emerge.

On Stevie G Whizz

“Gerrard insists there’s no way back for Arne Slot after ‘really dire’ Liverpool performances”

“Gerrard details ’emotional’ Salah ‘text’ exchange after Slot clash; reveals his own spat with Liverpool boss”

Stevie Me’s agent is either as dense as him or playing him like a violin – ‘Yeah course Stevie, they’ll deffo give you the manager gig if you act like a wet wipe on every podcast you can la’.

Surely FSG aren’t stupid enough to let him anywhere near Liverpool’s first team no matter how blatant his begging is, are they?

Would be ace if they did mind you, couldn’t manage his way out of a wet paper bag. A downgrade on Slot would be a great start to next season for everyone but This Means More FC fans.

RHT/TS x

…I have to comment on the neck on Steven Gerrard. His reappearance in the last few months with hot takes handed out to whoever will listen as he attempts to position himself to swoop in and replace Slot is one of the most brazen non Trump acts of recent history.

The jockeying for a job that is currently occupied by an, admittedly struggling, manager whose achievements in the managerial game greatly out weigh his own is a distasteful carry-on. Show some class Stevie and at least attempt to rebuild your managerial reputation before tilting at a big job like this. Maybe at a club with a vacancy!

Patrick, (CarrickIn) Tuam

…I’m sure if Stevie Gee is hired to steady the LFC ship, he wouldn’t allow standards to slip…

Muthama Gitonga, Nyeri (Mount Kenya)

READ: Predicting the Premier League manager merry-go-round: Howe to England, Slot sack, Guardiola leaves

The toxic World Cup?

So after Gianni prostrates himself at the feet of orange wanna-be-king, licks his balls and gives him a golden peace prize, he still walks away with nothing.

Being out-grifted by the grifter-in-chief.

Two of the most vile and loathsome creatures battling it to be the most toxic. Guess Gianni found out he’ll only ever be in second place.

So many reasons not to watch the upcoming World Cup.

Paul McDevitt

READ: World Cup fans can reduce footprint of this environmental nightmare

…Having just pondered, for less than a second, at the ridiculousness of the World Cup ticket prices, process and accountability (the latter two being oxymorons) it made me immediately think of the other two morons behind all this… and the appropriateness of the names bestowed on them.

Trump… has indeed trumped the world with the most astounding acts of global bullying you could imagine in the modern world.

(Here in Australia people are buying toilet paper at the petrol station… we’re back to that again!).

And when it comes to soccer… because that’s what it is now… Infantino as his name suggests, is indeed, his child.

Football is pumping billions of dollars… (again, it’s the only currency) into the US and Fifa… when, historically, they have both proven that they have never really given a shit about our sport…how wonderful.

There are many recent examples where ‘our game’ is regarded as being lost… bit this is the shameless proof from the people who have just invaded it and taken over.

How do we stop this? I’ll get back to you when I’ve put some proper thought into it.

Fifa World Peace prize my arse!

Steve, Melbourne

Fanmail for F365

You talk a complete load of nonsense you got the neck to tell Chelsea how to run the club you are telling them to buy other club’s players , instead of Rubbish journalism why don’t you try club management oh yes of course no club would even consider you . Can’t you find something sensible to write this I suppose this is what’s called gutter journalism and I can see why now, do us all a favour and give it a rest. We can’t laugh anymore.

Colin Owen