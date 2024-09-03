Readers' comments are back on Football365. Join us Below The Line.

You have waited patiently (most of you) and here it is: Below The Line – F365’s all new, much-improved comments section.

Finally, we’ve made it easier and quicker to tell us we’re all lily-livered snowflakes who know f*** all about football. We have known for a long time that F365 readers have deserved better ways to interact with us and each other, so we hope you agree that the new commenting facility is worth the wait.

You can go Below The Line on every story and article we publish (except the very rare occasion we turn off the comments to avoid getting our peachy arses cancelled) and you will be seeing us down there a lot more regularly too, especially on F365 favourites, like Winners & Losers and 16 Conclusions. So be nice.

Those of you who registered previously do not have to re-register – just log-in with your current details – while it’s simple for newbies to register and have their say.

Why is the new system better than the old one? Well, just look at it…

📣 Quickly reply, like or dislike other comments.

🔔 The notification bell alerts you to replies, likes (and dislikes) on your comments.

👀 You can follow other users you enjoy interacting with…

🔇 And mute those you don’t.

🧐 Enhanced moderation – auto-moderation allows the vast majority of comments to be posted (or rejected) in real-time.

🙅‍♂️ Report any comments or users that don’t follow the guidelines.

🤩 Featured comments are prominent in articles and features.

Of course, F365 readers are generally the good-est of eggs, but this is still the internet and loons linger among us. So the rules are simple. In short: don’t be a d*ck. Debate and disagree but keep it civil. In the words of one of the great orators of our time…

‘Enjoy it, but enjoy it by being f***ing disciplined.’

Please read our community guidelines before commenting. Of course, it is free to create an account. In order to leave comments on websites within the Planet Sport network, all users must register and log in to comment on stories, in accordance with our website Terms and Conditions and Privacy notice.