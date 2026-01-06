A Strasbourg supporters group has attacked the “humiliating” loss of Liam Rosenior after owners BlueCo moved the manager to Chelsea.

The negatives of club football were put on display once again as Chelsea were able to appoint Strasbourg boss Rosenior with little fuss given the two clubs are owned by the same company but while the focus will be on how the London club, the French outfit have left the prospect of their season being upended.

It is not the first example of transfer between the clubs. Ben Chilwell joined Strasbourg on a free in the summer while Mamadou Sarr moved to Chelsea before being loaned back. Ishe Samuels-Smith joined Chelsea only to be sold to Strasbourg who loaned him out to Swansea.

This movement and Rosenior’s departure has caused a supporters’ group to describe it as a “humiliating” step and a threat to the future of all French football.

“The transfer of Liam Rosenior marks another humiliating step in Racing’s subservience to Chelsea,” it said. “For two-and-a-half years, along with others, we have been trying to raise the alarm about this.

“The problem goes far beyond the mid-season sporting impact and the ambitions of a young coach. It is structural; the future of French club football is at stake.

“Every additional contortion by [club president] Marc Keller, every extra minute spent at the helm of the club, is an insult to the tremendous work accomplished before 2023. What was seen by many as an outrageous move last September increasingly looks like sound advice: he must leave. Now.

“The FSRCS will coordinate closely with the three other associations actively fighting against multiple ownership, as well as all people of goodwill, to define the next steps.”

MORE ON CHELSEA ON F365

* Liam Rosenior is BlueCo’s Chelsea yes man, even if he absolutely insists he isn’t

* Chelsea ‘plot massive’ £135m Vinicius Jr move as he ‘tells Perez which team he wants to play for’

* January ‘transfer plan’ revealed at Chelsea after official confirmation of Rosenior’s appointment

Keller has previously commented on the link, suggesting they were not a feeder but instead “a younger brother” to Chelsea.

“I know a minority of people are still asking some questions about the multi-club model,” he told BBC Sport. “Of course, we continue dialogue, and I think that the best answer, as I used to be a footballer, is on the pitch.

“I don’t think we are a feeder club, because a feeder club we are sending three, four, five, six players to Chelsea every season. I think it’s more… like a younger brother relationship, as we say in France, but you say sister club in England. We help each other.”

Keller insisted the clubs worked together and that both, not just Chelsea, were benefiting from the arrangement.

“Discussions with Behdad Eghbali and Todd Boehly have been about how to create a smart multi-club model from the beginning, while using more financial power,” said Keller.

“We improved every year and were in a strong financial position before the takeover, but with new partners we can dream a little bigger and think about getting into the top six or seven to qualify for Europe every year.”

READ NEXT: ‘Ruben Interim’ sacked by Man Utd: The inside story of the inside stories, from Wilcox to ‘crazy’ Martinez