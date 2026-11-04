Man Utd striker targets ranked from practically impossible to perfect match

With Manchester United in dire need of a centre-forward in January, we’ve ranked five strikers on their suitability and availability for the Red Devils…

Inexplicably, United entered the season with just one recognised centre-forward who was nursing a shin injury.

That cunning plan quickly unravelled with Benjamin Sesko ruled out until the new year.

By the time Sesko returns, the United striker ought to have some competition and cover, with the Red Devils recently linked with five forwards.

Here’s how we’ve ranked them on their suitability for United and how attainable they might be…

5) Dominic Calvert-Lewin

United, like everyone else, had their chance to sign Calvert-Lewin last year when he was a free agent. Most, understandably, were wary about the England centre-forward’s injury record; Leeds United took the risk. And now they are getting the reward.

Calvert-Lewin’s form is said to have caught United’s eye again, but this is a club that tends to dodge deals that are not straightforward. Getting Calvert-Lewin out of Elland Road would not be easy. Nor would getting him back in if he was tempted to do a Cantona.

Which, apparently, he’s not. Calvert-Lewin is happy at Leeds and on the verge of signing a new deal. So it has all worked out very conveniently for him and his agent…

4) Ivan Toney

United are said to have shortlisted the England striker, who looks set to be on the move in January regardless of the Red Devils’ intentions.

Toney has been scoring goals for fun in Saudi since moving to Al-Ahli just over two years ago. In that time, he’s bagged 66 in 70 games. Decide for yourself if you’re impressed.

Memories, though, have not completely faded of Toney’s achievements – including 36 league goals – with Brentford and the 30-year-old has the Premier League pedigree United cherish.

He also has a trial hanging over him over the alleged assault of a man at a central London nightclub. Toney has pleaded not guilty but must wait until summer 2028 for his day in court.

Which feels a lot like a problem United do not need.

3) Folarin Balogun

United seem to be linked with many of the same strikers that Everton are – but at least they know they won’t have to fight the Toffees if they move for Balogun.

The USA striker was set to join Everton in the summer before walking out of Finch Farm, fed up of their dithering after a medical.

That, and being thrust into a World Cup furore featuring the presidents of FIFA and the United States, made for a discombobulating summer, from which his form has yet to recover. He is yet to start for Monaco in the league but at least scored his first goal of the season off the bench last weekend, albeit in a 3-1 defeat at Paris FC.

Balogun does not have the physical presence others on this list possess and despite coming fourth in the Ligue 1 scoring list last term with 13 goals, he lacks the ruthlessness of an elite finisher.

MORE: Michael Carrick remains doomed but he’ll always have Matheus Cunha and the Roma comeback

2) Serhou Guirassy

Apparently, United were in Munich at the weekend to watch four Borussia Dortmund players, with Guirassy among them. Presumably, they liked what they saw since the striker scored in a 2-2 draw with Bayern.

But it’s likely that Guirassy is another missed opportunity.

United were among the clubs sniffing in January 2o24 following the Guinea striker’s record-breaking start to the 2023/24 season. For Stuttgart, he bagged 13 in the first seven games, eventually finishing the campaign with 28 goals.

That tally and a £14.7million release clause made Guirassy an attractive proposition in the summer of 2024 – which was not lost on Dortmund. They moved decisively for Guirassy while United paid double and more to sign Joshua Zirkzee.

United are linked again, but already there is an acknowledgement that a deal would be difficult to do, especially mid-season, with Guirassy on eight goals in 13 games so far this term. The Red Devils only move tentatively in the market these days, especially with clubs who have pulled their pants down before.

That, though, doesn’t mean they shouldn’t try. Especially since Guirassy, now 30, will enter the final year of his contract next summer.

1) Jean-Philippe Mateta

The Palace striker ticks many of United’s boxes. He has the Premier League experience Jason Wilcox finds so hot; he fits the profile of centre-forward they need; and, crucially, he’s probably attainable.

Mateta wanted out of Palace in the summer but the Eagles put their foot down, keeping him at Selhurst Park for the final year of his contract. With little prospect of a renewal, January represents their last chance to recoup any fee for the 29-year-old.

Of course, it looks like Palace might need all hands on deck as they struggle in the Premier League, but they have other centre-forwards – Jorgen Strand Larsen and Eddie Nketiah – before they consider a replacement that would have to be sourced next summer anyway.

For United, Mateta fits the bill. He is similar in style to Sesko, with both offering a physical presence and a threat running in behind. Mateta or Guirassy seem like savvy signings, with the Frenchman simpler to secure.

NEXT: The Tragedy of Man Utd: Why Sir Jim’s boardroom challenges are pure Shakespeare