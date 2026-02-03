Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka would be interested in joining Arsenal when his contract expires at the end of the season, according to reports.

The German international was linked with a move to the Gunners on deadline day after Mikel Merino was ruled out for an extended period with a broken foot.

Arsenal were also linked with a surprise move for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, though this was all agent-led, even if the Italian’s representatives denied this.

Mikel Arteta’s side did complete one signing on deadline day, bringing in St Mirren teenager Evan Mooney for an undisclosed fee.

Mooney was not signed to help fire Arsenal to the Premier League title. It’s clear that Arteta is happy with his squad in that respect, even with Merino’s lengthy absence.

Why Goretzka to Arsenal didn’t happen

The signing of Goretzka would have been nothing more than a quick fix and it’s unlikely that the Premier League leaders revisit the situation in the summer transfer window.

However, German transfer journalist Christian Falk (via CFBayern Insider) says if Arsenal approach Goretzka in the summer, there’s a ‘strong chance’ the transfer happens.

The report claims that Atletico Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on signing Goretzka, though Arsenal were ‘seriously interested’ in January.

The 30-year-old did not want to leave Bayern mid-season and will instead see out his contract until the summer.

The report states:

Christian Falk exclusively told CFBayern Insider that Premier League leaders Arsenal were seriously interested in signing Goretzka before deadline day. However, at that point, the former Schalke midfielder had already informed Bayern that he wanted to stay for the rest of the season and was not looking to move. There is a strong chance that Goretzka could move to Arsenal next summer if the north London club make an offer for him. The German midfielder believes his playing style fits the Premier League perfectly, so a potential move cannot be ruled out.

Goretzka’s Bayern role under Kompany

Goretzka has not been a regular starter under Bayern head coach Vincent Kompany.

He has played 28 times across all competitions this campaign but did not start a single league phase game in the Champions League and has only completed the full 90 minutes four times in the Bundesliga.

The midfielder scored in an 8-1 win for Bayern against Wolfsburg in November and looks certain to claim his seventh league title with the club in 2025/26.

