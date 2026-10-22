Stunning new Bruno Fernandes interview with Sky Italy savages Man Utd and Michael Carrick

Bruno Fernandes torched Manchester United and Michael Carrick in a ruthless interview with Sky Italy, and the United manager responded directly to his captain’s claims.

Man Utd’s diabolical season sunk to a subterranean new low on Wednesday when hammered 4-1 by Como in the Champions League.

Director of football Jason Wilcox must shoulder some of the blame for assembling this band of misfits, and the misfits themselves must absorb some of the blame too for performing like pub players.

Another who will almost certainly carry the can for this omnishambles is the tactically-devoid Michael Carrick, with his position as manager of Man Utd quickly reaching the untenable stage.

Carrick and his out-of-sorts captain, Bruno Fernandes, traded verbal volleys when speaking to the English media post-match. But given the contest took place in Italy, both figures also spoke to Sky Italy.

Fernandes, who’s now gone six straight games without a goal or assist, said: “It’s a very difficult moment for us, we’re not getting the points and results we want.

“The most important thing is that we’re not performing as we expect. Unfortunately, it’s one of those moments where it seems like we can’t get out of it.

“We have to do something to change this situation and start winning because it’s important.”

When quizzed about his own substitution mid-way through the second half, Fernandes replied: “Nobody likes to leave the pitch, especially with a result like that.

“It was a very difficult match for us, it was almost impossible to play with the ball, we weren’t close enough to maintain possession and play in their half.

“Como were very brave in their man-to-man pressing, we never did that and we gave them too many opportunities to play between our lines, thus managing to create chances to score.”

Man Utd no longer a trophy-winning club – Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes then took aim at Man Utd, insisting this once-great club is now a shadow of itself and it’s time for people to realise the Red Devils are no longer a team capable of winning trophies.

United have won just two major honours over the last eight seasons, and over the span, have missed out on Champions League qualification three times. It’ll take a miracle for United to qualify for next year’s competition.

“Everyone at the club must understand that it’s no longer the same,” Fernandes continued.

“We’re no longer in the past and we must look to the future. We must create something different in the present.

“At this club, we focus too much on what was achieved in the past, but we are no longer the same. The club and the players must understand this.

“Unfortunately for us, especially the players, those who come think about winning trophies, matches, and reaching the highest level, but unfortunately it’s been very difficult at this club in recent years. That’s the situation.”

Michael Carrick speaks to Sky Italy

Carrick also spoke to Sky Italy, and first apologised to United’s travelling fans who witnessed a bloodbath.

He said: “I feel sorry for them because they came here, they paid to travel and made a commitment to be here, but to see Manchester United play like this in the Champions League, it’s truly a huge disappointment.

“We can’t play like this without energy or intensity , but not from everyone.”

Carrick was then informed of Fernandes’ claims around Man Utd no longer being the club many of their fans still believe they are.

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The manager responded: “I don’t agree with him, but at the moment we are very far from that level.

“When we arrived in January we picked up more points than anyone else until the end of the season, so this team has shown that it can achieve good results over a long period of time.

“But we need to do much better after this start to the season.”

On his own future in the dugout, Carrick said: “I’m not the one who matters tonight, I don’t know what will happen but I’m not at the centre of the situation.

“The important thing is the club, the history, the tradition and the values ​​we represent and today we didn’t live up to that.”