Marcus Rashford could be on for a move to another La Liga club

Marcus Rashford could be in line for a big switch to Atletico Madrid, with the La Liga giants ready to go after him amid “significant doubts” at Barcelona.

Rashford is having one of the most successful seasons of his career at the moment. So far on his loan at Barcelona, he has 18 direct goal contributions – just two below last season’s tally between Manchester United and Aston Villa.

Rashford was said for a while to be eager to head to Barca, which was part of the reason he didn’t stay on at Villa, and he’s turned it up a notch in Spain.

But reports have consistently suggested the La Liga giants aren’t certain on triggering the €30million (£26.3m) option to buy.

Elsewhere, it was suggested that Barca would buy Rashford to immediately ship him off to Atletico Madrid, in order to sign their superstar forward Julian Alvarez.

It seems Atletico are on board with landing Rashford, but in a separate deal.

Spanish outlet Fichajes reports the La Liga giants, aware of doubts from Barcelona over the signing of the United man, have swiftly decided to explore the conditions of a deal.

It’s stated contact has been made with United to find out the asking price for Rashford, which would likely be very similar to the price Barca would be able to sign him for.

It is also believed that remaining in Spain appeals to Rashford, so if he’s not to remain at Barca, fourth-placed La Liga side Atletico is certainly not a bad option for him.

Another report has detailed the doubts at Barcelona over the signing.

E-Noticies states there are two conditions for Rashford’s signing at the giant club. The major obstacle is said to be Rashford’s salary, given they’ll be paying it in full if they sign him.

Further to that, the report states: ‘Hansi Flick considers pressing without the ball as important as offensive performance within his model. In this area, the Englishman has not yet reached the level of footballers like Raphinha.

‘It is true that Rashford has improved his defensive involvement as the games progress. He is increasingly executing high-pressure better and better, understanding the collective automatisms required. However, Flick believes that he is still far from fully fulfilling his tactical demands.’

Should Barca decide against signing Rashford, with the season he’s having, he’ll surely have a lot of suitors.

