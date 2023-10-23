Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has been labelled “stupid” over his alleged betting offences during his time at AC Milan.

The Magpies paid around £55m to sign the Italy international from Serie A giants AC Milan during the recent summer transfer window.

Tonali’s future at Newcastle – who are near the top of the 2023 Premier League net spend table – has been plunged into doubt as he is involved in a betting investigation into Italian football.

He has recently ‘admitted to betting’ on AC Milan matches during his time with the Italian outfit and this has reportedly left Newcastle ‘shocked and surprised’.

Over the weekend, it was revealed by Italian media that the player’s lawyers are set to discuss a ‘plea bargain’ on Monday. It has been suggested that he will be banned for one year and he could learn his fate this week.

Some feel sympathy for Tonali, but West Ham United legend Paolo Di Canio has hit out at the 23-year-old.

“Give me a fixed camera. You are idiots!” Di Canio said via Calciomercato.

“If you bet on football you’re empty, you’re stupid. There’s no need to justify those who bet!”

Tonali was given a positive ovation from Newcastle fans after their 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday night. Head coach Eddie Howe pushed the midfielder to the front during their lap of honour as he wanted his player to “see the love closer up”.

“It sort of came to me when we were doing our walk that I wanted him to be at the front, to see the love closer up,” Howe said.

“A big thank you from me to our supporters today. That reception at the end today was incredible and it was emotional.

“He’s going through an incredibly emotional time and the supporters reacted how I hoped they would. I could feel the love between him and them and that will do him the world of good, he’ll feel much better.

“We don’t know what’s ahead for him but a big thank you from me to them.

He added: “He very much wanted to play and perform for sure. There was no decision to make for me, I could see that from how he’s trained so there wasn’t a part of me that went ‘he’s not ready to play football’ it was just about introducing him at the right time and I thought he did well after he came on.

“Hopefully this is a step forward for him to move forward in his life.”

