‘Stupid’ Real Madrid man slammed for ‘head loss’ as Arsenal ‘beating’ claims victim

Ciaran McCarthy
Eduardo Camavinga, Real Madrid, April 2025
Eduardo Camavinga was slammed as he was sent off for Real Madrid against Arsenal

A Real Madrid man has been slammed as “stupid” for a “head loss” moment in the closing stages of their Champions League quarter-final loss against Arsenal.

The Gunners stunned Real with a 3-0 scoreline in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. All three goals came in the space of 17 minutes in the second half.

Declan Rice scored a brace of phenomenal direct free-kicks, before a well-placed Mikel Merino strike made it 3-0. In the closing stages of the game, the frustration showed for Real as Eduardo Camavinga kicked the ball away after the referee had blown his whistle for a foul.

Already on a yellow card, the Frenchman was given his marching orders, and a pair of pundits have slammed him for his antics.

On commentary, Alan Shearer said: “How stupid is that. How ridiculous. I understand the frustration and I understand they’ve taken a beating tonight but that just sums up Real Madrid, it really does.”

On BBC Radio 5 Live, former England defender Matt Upson also hit out at Camavinga.

“Talk about a loss of discipline. Right here is a prime example. Carlo Ancelotti looks the other way as Eduardo Camavinga walks down the tunnel. It is a head loss moment and the referee has no option but to send him off,” he said.

The red card means Camavinga will miss the second leg, adding to a list of sidelined players for Real, including Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao.

It will not make it any easier for Real to potentially turn around a three-goal deficit, something they have never done in the Champions League.

Arsenal were without a number of their own important players for the tie, but Mikel Arteta suggested he always had faith in centre-back Jakub Kiwior: “We lost maybe our best defender for four months, then Jakub Kiwior comes in and delivers the performances he’s delivering. It’s not a coincidence.”

Arsenal Eduardo Camavinga

