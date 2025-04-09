Eduardo Camavinga was slammed as he was sent off for Real Madrid against Arsenal

A Real Madrid man has been slammed as “stupid” for a “head loss” moment in the closing stages of their Champions League quarter-final loss against Arsenal.

The Gunners stunned Real with a 3-0 scoreline in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. All three goals came in the space of 17 minutes in the second half.

Declan Rice scored a brace of phenomenal direct free-kicks, before a well-placed Mikel Merino strike made it 3-0. In the closing stages of the game, the frustration showed for Real as Eduardo Camavinga kicked the ball away after the referee had blown his whistle for a foul.

Already on a yellow card, the Frenchman was given his marching orders, and a pair of pundits have slammed him for his antics.

On commentary, Alan Shearer said: “How stupid is that. How ridiculous. I understand the frustration and I understand they’ve taken a beating tonight but that just sums up Real Madrid, it really does.”

On BBC Radio 5 Live, former England defender Matt Upson also hit out at Camavinga.

“Talk about a loss of discipline. Right here is a prime example. Carlo Ancelotti looks the other way as Eduardo Camavinga walks down the tunnel. It is a head loss moment and the referee has no option but to send him off,” he said.

The red card means Camavinga will miss the second leg, adding to a list of sidelined players for Real, including Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao.

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365:

👉 Declan Rice reveals he ignored call from Arsenal coach to score ‘magic’ free-kick – ‘he told me’

👉 Cesc Fabregas left ‘speechless’ as Declan Rice scores ‘two of the finest free-kicks ever’ for Arsenal

👉 CONFIRMED: Premier League secures fifth Champions League spot for 2025/26

It will not make it any easier for Real to potentially turn around a three-goal deficit, something they have never done in the Champions League.

Arsenal were without a number of their own important players for the tie, but Mikel Arteta suggested he always had faith in centre-back Jakub Kiwior: “We lost maybe our best defender for four months, then Jakub Kiwior comes in and delivers the performances he’s delivering. It’s not a coincidence.”

DON’T MISS: Real Madrid ‘terrorised’ by Arsenal star with three superstars ‘anonymous’ – journalist