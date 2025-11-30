There was no doubt who should’ve been named Player of the Match in Chelsea’s 1-1 draw against Arsenal on Sunday.

Chelsea captain Reece James was the best player on the pitch, stepping up after Moises Caicedo was sent off in the first half.

Enzo Maresca could have no arguments about Caicedo’s dismissal, but he will feel his side should have won after taking the lead early in the second half and being the better team when it was 11v11.

Even with ten men, the Blues played well, but their 1-0 lead lasted only 11 minutes. Both sides will feel aggrieved to have drawn, but also know it’s a respectable result.

Reece James stands out in Chelsea 1 Arsenal 1

James – who assisted Trevoh Chalobah’s goal – was outstanding in a less natural defensive-midfield role and didn’t deserve to be on the losing side. Former Chelsea striker Daniel Sturridge labelled him an “absolute beast” against Mikel Arteta’s men.

“We’re talking about a player who’s been in first-team environment now for many years, and has become a senior player for this group,” Sturridge told Sky Sports.

“He’s been at the club nearly 20 years, and struggled with injuries throughout his career, specifically over the last couple of years. But there’s no doubt he is an absolutely unbelievable football player. The versatility he brings to this team, the set-pieces that he can bring. He’s got all the tools to be able to play in midfield and to play right-back.

“He was an absolute beast today. Gave him so much running power in midfield. It was a very, very experienced and professional performance for him. He played very, very well.”

Sturridge’s co-pundit, ex-Arsenal forward Theo Walcott, also praised James’ versatility after Sturridge highlighted his ability to play in multiple positions.

Walcott said: “Yeah, it’s brilliant. It’s very unique, and as well, it’s a great, not problem, but it’s another option that obviously Thomas Tuchel can have in certain games.

“His delivery from set-pieces, which are so important for a lot of clubs and a lot of national teams these days.

“But what I’m really pleased to see in his development is his growth and his leadership skills, because he’s also been questioned in the past… is he a leader? Is he a captain? He clearly is on today’s performance. You’re playing against Declan Rice and having Caicedo next to him, and he’s player of the match.

“For me, looking at the Arsenal, they’ll be disappointed they didn’t test him enough, but he was absolutely outstanding today, from start to finish.”

Reece James’ stats in Chelsea’s draw against Arsenal

7.88 match rating on WhoScored

1 assist

50 touches

2 key passes

1 dribble won

5/6 aerial duels won

1 tackle

1 interception

1 clearance

0 times dispossessed

As Walcott says, James is a unique talent. On his day, he’s probably the best right-back in the world.

His biggest issue has always been staying fit. This is his best run of consecutive matches since 2021/22, and it’s no surprise that his availability coincides with Chelsea looking like genuine title contenders.

We won’t dwell on James’ fitness too much – it feels like tempting fate – but it’s huge for both Chelsea and England that he has been injury-free this season and looks back to his best.