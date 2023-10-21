‘You have to suffer against Brighton’ – Guardiola full of praise for ‘incredible’ team after City win

Pep Guardiola was very complimentary of Brighton after beating them, stating you “have to suffer” against them, as well as referring to them as an “incredible” team.

Despite having lost back-to-back games in the Premier League the two games prior to facing the Seagulls, City have largely been a dominant force this season. In nine league games this campaign, they’ve won seven times, only dropping points in those losses.

The win over Brighton snapped the losing streak and sent the Citizens top of the table, though other results could potentially see them drop a couple of places.

City’s dominance was on show in the opening stages, as within the first 20 minutes they were two goals up. Speaking after the game, Guardiola suggested he was shocked that his side managed to go to the break 2-0 up.

“They are really, really good, incredible quality, we made a good first half, I didn’t expect it, compliment for the team, we scored two goals, we didn’t concede almost nothing first half against the team who score the most goals in the Premier League,” he told BBC Sport.

In the build-up to the game, it was reported that the City manager wanted his counterpart, Roberto De Zerbi, to replace him at the helm at the Etihad when he moves on.

It’s unclear how true that is, but he’s clearly a big fan of the Brighton boss and how his side plays.

“I would say that Brighton make it difficult for all the teams, not just us. You cannot control Brighton for 90 minutes, especially when Ansu Fati came in and [Kaoru] Mitoma moved more inside,” Guardiola added.

“Obviously you have to suffer against Brighton, but we managed them and we broke the two defeats in a row.”

Premier League managers, Jurgen Klopp in particular after a VAR error, have been vocal about refereeing decisions more and more of late, and after Manuel Akanji was sent off late for City, Guardiola seemed to suggest something untoward had gone on.

“I know what is going on, it’s happening right now, we accept it, but we know what’s happening,” Guardiola said.

While he was seemingly disappointed with his defender being sent off, the City boss was happy overall that his side came away with a win against a very competitive side.

READ MORE: Man City 2-1 Brighton: Alvarez and Haaland chip in to end losing run and send City top