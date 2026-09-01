Stay with F365 all the way to 11pm on what promises to be a frantic deadline day to close the summer 2026 transfer window…

It’s that time of year again when billion-pound football clubs do their homework on the bus – and today could be the silliest deadline day for some time.

So many clubs still have so much to do, despite having had over three months to get it done.

F365 will be here to guide you though the panic-buying, sifting through the bullsh*t and bluster, all the way to the 11pm deadline.

Here are all the Premier League deals completed so far, and these are the top 20 biggest transfers of the window so far. We could see a few new entries before the close of play…