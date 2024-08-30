Deadline Day summer 2024 LIVE! Transfer news, gossip, done deals…

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer rumours and done deals through to 11pm on Deadline Day. This one might not be s***.

7:45am: Nottingham Forest are looking for a goalkeeper. Of course they are. Forest are always looking for a goalkeeper.

Aaron Ramsdale apparently preferred Southampton, so Nuno has turned his attention to Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Athletic says Liverpool have rejected a cash-plus-player offer for the Republic of Ireland stopper. Forest slapped Matt Turner on the table but the package didn’t come close to the £25million to £30million the Reds are demanding.

7:40am: Arsenal still fancy a forward today, and The Independent reckons Raheem Sterling is possible target.

Arteta appreciates the 28-year-old having worked together at Manchester City. The main problem: Arsenal don’t want to pay any fee for Sterling.

Kingsley Coman is also a target, with the Bayern Munich winger keen to stay in Europe rather than take the Saudi coin.

7:35am: Tammy Abraham is on the move – but not back to England.

Romano says the ex-Chelsea striker is set to join AC Milan from Roma in exchange for Alexis Saelemaekers, with Roma also likely to bank €10million,

Nice move for Abraham, that.

7:30am: Wilfried Zaha has been linked with a return to the Premier League, most notably with Palace or Leicester. But The Athletic reckons the winger is heading to Lyon on loan from Galatasaray.

7:20am: Jadon Sancho to Juventus is off, apparently.

The word according to Gianluca Di Marzio, Juve have walked away from the Man Utd winger. Sancho is said to prefer a move to Chelsea while United’s terms didn’t turn on the Old Lady so they have moved on to other targets.

7:15am: The actual deadlines today…

11pm: England, Scotland, Italy and Spain

10pm: France

7pm: Germany

Those sneaky Saudis have given themselves an extra couple of days, until Monday September 2, to hoover up any talent left hanging.

7:10am: Latest on Victor Osimhen to Chelsea…

Apparently, a loan with an obligation to buy is agreeable between all parties, which would satisfy Chelsea’s accountants.

Al-Ahli have until Monday to get a deal done if Chelsea fail to do the business.

7:05am: One out of nowhere last night: Neto to Arsenal.

With Aaron Ramsdale seemingly on his way to Southampton, Mikel Arteta needs another keeper to sit on his bench. It seems Neto would prefer the plush perch at the Emirates, rather than Bournemouth, who have signed Kepa from Chelsea.

A deal has been agreed between Arsenal and Bournemouth, initially a loan with an option to buy, with Neto due in north London for a medical this morning.

Espanyol’s Joan Garcia was the hot favourite to replace Ramsdale but talks with Espanyol apparently hit a stumbling block due to the Spanish club’s refusal to budge on the €30million release clause. How very dare they.

7am: Good morning, you Deadline Day deviants. Put your transfers pants on and we’ll get summer deadline day 2024 started. It might be decent…

Who will be the main characters in today’s drama?

Obviously Chelsea will be heavily involved. They need to shift at least a few of their bomb squad, while trying to tease Victor Osimhen or Ivan Toney to Stamford Bridge. And perhaps Jadon Sancho. Who may or may not move in a twisted exchange-that’s-not-an-exchange-if-the-accountants-are-watching deal involving Manchester United, Raheem Sterling and/or Ben Chilwell.

United are almost certain to unveil Manuel Ugarte at some point today while waving off Scott McTominay to Napoli.

Arsenal are set to bid farewell to a couple of England internationals while dithering over the prospect of signing a winger.

Manchester City might just do something interesting around a striker, while Newcastle are waiting for Crystal Palace to stop being so annoyingly-stubborn over Marc Guehi. The Magpies need to do something because, as things stand, Eddie Howe’s squad is worse than it was a year ago.

Basically, most if not all Premier League clubs will be doing some business today. So stick with us through to the 11pm deadline and beyond while billion-pound operations do their transfer homework on the bus.

