20) Alexander Isak – Newcastle to Liverpool

Had Newcastle not scraped into the Champions League, there might be more noise here. But everything points to Isak staying at St James’ Park for at least another year. Unless they are backed into a corner by the player or PSR, Liverpool can dream all they want… it’s not happening. Probably.

19) Marcus Rashford – Manchester United to Barcelona

Rashford wants to join Barca. Of course he does. And Barca might be willing to accommodate him. But Rashford seems more motivated than Barca, which is a problem for the striker and United. If it happens, it won’t be any time soon.

18) Nico Williams – Athletic Bilbao to Arsenal

Owing to Williams’ not-prohibitive release clause, this should be relatively simple. But Arsenal’s interest is complicated by other costs that might be involved in signing the winger, for whom a new deal in Bilbao is not out of the question. This one seems to be getting further away, not closer.

17) Emiliano Martinez – Aston Villa to Manchester United

Martinez seems to have said his goodbyes to Villa – catastrophically, at Old Trafford – and though he was linked with Barcelona, where he just so happened to be spending his post-season, it seems the Catalans are pushing forward on a deal for Joan Garcia. United need a keeper, but can they afford Martinez amid all their many other priorities?

16) Rasmus Hojlund – Manchester United to Inter Milan

Inter have been in touch with United to enquire about a price but we doubt they liked what they heard if United expect half their money back. If Hojlund goes, it might be late and loan-y. To Real Madrid, though?!

15) Luis Diaz – Liverpool to Barcelona

Barcelona were apparently confident of signing the Colombian who seems very open to the idea. So much so, he’s given notice on his apartment lease. But Liverpool are said to be baffled by the suggestion they want to sell. Which is what you would say when you want to drive a hard bargain.

14) Hugo Ekitike – Eintracht Frankfurt to Chelsea

Liverpool were linked with the France forward but Chelsea have made an approach to Eintracht Frankfurt. The Blues’ problem: the Germans want £85million and they have little motivation to dramatically lower that demand.

13) Joao Pedro – Brighton to Newcastle

The Seagulls forward seems intent on leaving Brighton to take the next step but apparently, wherever he goes, he wants to be the first-choice. Which won’t happen at Newcastle for as long as Isak is around. To move to any club playing in Europe would land Pedro in a fight for his place, so maybe the Brazilian needs to give his head a wobble.

12) Alejandro Garnacho – Manchester United to Napoli

Ruben Amorim has made it painfully clear that Garnacho has no future at Old Trafford, which is a problem when they are asking for £60million. Napoli will not pay that. We await the awkwardness of Garnacho returning to United for pre-season before the serious conversations start.

11) Viktor Gyokeres – Sporting to Arsenal

Arsenal seemed to be heavy favourites to land Gyokeres but the Gunners are faffing while they suss out which striker they can do a better deal for. Right now, there seems to be more noise around the other fella…

10) Benjamin Sesko – RB Leipzig to Arsenal

The Slovenia striker seems now to be the slight favourite to fill the void in the centre of Arsenal’s attack. Apparently, Mikel Arteta is more fond of Sesko and the Gunners seem to have a clear run, but Andrea Berta is taking his sweet time to pick a lane.

9) Mike Maignan – AC Milan to Chelsea

Chelsea have made it clear to Milan they are keen on the France keeper, but they won’t pay the £25million the Rossoneri want for a player entering the final year of his contract. Chelsea are said to be offering £10million for now, so there is some talking to be done. But whatever they pay up to Milan’s opening ask, it will be worth it.

8) Martin Zubimendi – Real Sociedad to Arsenal

This one got the ‘Here we go’ treatment over a month ago but since then, very little, until the midfielder spoke while on international duty: “It seems like it’s going to be a different, long summer.” No worries, fella. Arsenal fans are renowned for being a patient bunch.

7) Rayan Cherki – Lyon to Manchester City

City have done the easy part – they have agreed personal terms with Cherki – so now must deal with Lyon. Who are not in a strong position since the playmaker is going into the final year of his contract and has already said his goodbyes.

6) Aaron Ramsdale – Southampton to West Ham

Given Ramsdale’s habit of getting relegated, do West Ham really want to do this? Apparently so. Talks have taken place, with the Hammers set to be liable for £20million unless they can play on the fact Saints want the keeper’s £100k-a-wages off their books.

5) Rayan Ait-Nouri – Wolves to Manchester City

Nothing agreed yet but that doesn’t seem to worry anyone party to the deal, with City and Wolves discussing a price in the region of £50million and both clubs expecting to reach a resolution. City want it done before the end of the first window next week.

4) Bryan Mbeumo – Brentford to Manchester United

Apparently unmoved by the Champions League, Mbeumo has stated his preference for United over Newcastle, Arsenal and Spurs, but Brentford, not unreasonably, want a similar fee to that the Red Devils gave Wolves for Matheus Cunha. A first bid has gone in – £45million plus £10million – which is doomed to fail. The gap is close enough to feel it will be bridged but wide enough to expect it to take a while.

3) Florian Wirtz – Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool

Liverpool may have had one bid worth £109million turned down but the Reds have gone balls out for Wirtz and they won’t walk away over a few euros, especially when the player has matched their intent by stating he wants Anfield over the Allianz Arena. Stand by…

2) Tijjani Reijnders – AC Milan to Manchester City

It’s pretty much done, apparently. City have agreed a fee of £46million to sign the midfielder, with Milan hooing to net another £12.5million in add-ons. Reijnders and Rodri in midfield? City won’t be sh*t again next season.

1) Milos Kerkez – Bournemouth to Liverpool

Word is it’s happening. For around £40million. Which represents decent business for both sides.