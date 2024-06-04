The 20 biggest transfers in the world in the 2024 summer transfer window

There are already some massive transfers that have been confirmed and will go through this summer, with Real Madrid spending an initial £40m on a teenager.

Players are ranked by size of the initial fee, with add-ons stated.

1) Endrick (Palmeiras to Real Madrid) – £40m plus add-ons

This fee could change as more details emerge because reports have put the initial fee Real Madrid agreed to pay the Brazilian club over 18 months ago anywhere between £30m and £50m. We are going with the transfermarkt version for now and the truth may never actually emerge. What we do know is that Endrick signs for Real Madrid as soon as he turns 18 and that Brazil bloody loves him.

2) Igor Thiago (Club Brugge to Brentford) – £30m

A transfer record broken for Brentford when the season was net yet over, the Bees proactively planning for the presumed departure of a forward who remains on their books. The 22-year-old cost £30m and scored 29 goals in 55 games for Club Brugge last season, providing a further six assists for the Belgian champions and Conference League semi-finalists. If he can replicate anything close to that form in England, the Brazilian will take Ivan Toney’s place whether he is sold or not.

3) Lewis Hall (Chelsea to Newcastle United) – £28m rising to £35m

Would Newcastle have completed this transfer if it was not a mandatory part of the loan? We will never know. What we do know is that Hall started only eight Premier League games in his first season on Tyneside. What will encourage him and Newcastle is that seven of those starts came in the run-in.

4) Davide Frattesi (Sassoulo to Inter) – £23m rising to £28m

Some of those add-ons may already have been triggered after the central midfielder was a bit-part player (six starts) in Inter’s Serie A title win last season.

5) Luis Sinisterra (Leeds United to Bournemouth) – £20m

After making only seven Premier League starts in an injury-hit season, the Cherries were able to renegotiate with Leeds so they could make the Colombian’s loan move permanent.

6) Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Manchester City to Southampton) – £20m

There has been a procession of young Manchester City players to Southampton over the last two years but it’s telling that the England Under-21 stalwart was the only one to start the play-off final win over Leeds United. He has been at the heart of their promotion success and the Saints would consider him a £20m bargain to make the move permanent.

7) Ibrahim Osman (FC Nordsjaelland to Brighton) – £16m

Following the same path (Ghana’s Right to Dream academy to FC Nordsjaelland to Brighton) as Simon Adringra is the Ghanaian tenage forward who logged 10 goals and eight assists in all competitions last season.

8) Mike Tresor (Genk to Burnley) – £15.3m

Whoever succeeds Vincent Kompany as Burnley boss will inherit a tranche of talented but inconsistent wingers, including a Belgian who played 13 minutes of Premier League football from January onwards.

9) Abdul Fatawu (Sporting to Leicester) – £14.5m

Whoever succeeds Enzo Maresca as Leicester boss will be rather happier to inherit Fatawu, who logged 13 assists in the Championship as the Foxes were promoted.

10) Hugo Ekitike (PSG to Eintracht Frankfurt) – £14m

PSG have taken a hit on the young French striker who scored four goals in the final five Bundesliga games of a half-season loan in Frankfurt as he hit his stride.

11) Cameron Archer (Sheffield United to Aston Villa) – £14m

Aston Villa were supposedly so convinced that Archer had a Premier League future that they sold him to Sheffield United for £18m but inserted a clause that they could buy him back for £14m if the Blades were relegated. They probably envisioned him doing rather better than four Premier League goals.

12) Enes Unal (Getafe to Bournemouth) – £13m

They quietly spend rather a lot of money for a small club. And £13m of this summer’s budget has already gone on the Turkish striker who started only two Premier League games during a half-season loan.

13) Álvaro Djaló (Braga to Athletic) – £12.8m rising to £17m

Sixteen goals in all competitions have pushed Athletic to make the most expensive signing in their history, with Nico Williams likely to depart this summer in a transfer that will be quite a lot further up this list.

14) Kamil Grabara (FC Copenhagen to Wolfsburg) – £11.5m

The former Liverpool keeper helped the Danes from the second round of Champions League qualifying to the last 16 and has been rewarded with a move to the middle reaches of the Bundesliga.

15) Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille to Lazio) – £11m rising to £15m

That fee now looks like a bargain after a loan spell in which the Frenchman started 12 Serie A games. And he is still somehow only 25.

16) Carlos Augusto (Monza to Inter) – £11m

The Brazilian at least played more than Frattesi before his loan spell was made permanent, with the Italian champions appreciating his ability to play at wing-back and in central defence.

17) Georges Mikautadze (Ajax to FC Metz) – £11m

Bought by Ajax from Metz last summer for around £13.6m, he utterly underwhelmed in the Netherlands before being sent back to the French club on loan in January. They included an option-to-buy in the deal, and Metz were more than happy to activate that option after 11 Ligue Un goals.

18) Bryan Zaragoza (Granada to Bayern Munich) – £11m

The 22-year-old Spaniard was always going to join this summer but the move was accelerated with a loan from January. Not that you’d know as he made very little impact.

19) Malik Tillman (Bayern Munich to PSV) – £10.2m

The buy-back clause for Bayern is roughly treble that amount for the US international midfielder who followed an excellent loan spell with Rangers with a loan at PSV that brought 20 Eredivisie goal contributions. A bargain.

20) Maxime Esteve (Montpelier to Burnley) – £10.2m

The January loan signing has become the permanent summer signing without us ever being able to pick him out of a line-up.