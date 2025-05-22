The 2025 summer transfer window is not even open yet but there are a whole raft of deals already agreed. This list will change roughly a trillion times over the coming months.

If you want a full list of just Premier League transfers then this is your link.

Players are ranked by size of the initial fee, with add-ons stated.

1) Dean Huijsen (Bournemouth to Real Madrid) – £50m

Real Madrid matched Huijsen’s release clause just a year after he joined the Cherries for just £12.6m. The fee will be paid in three instalments by Real, with his former clubs Juventus due 10% and Malaga 5%.

2) Estevao (Palmeiras to Chelsea) – £29m rising to £52m with add-ons

Chelsea emerged at the head of a queue featuring Bayern Munich, Paris St-Germain and Manchester City for the 17-year-old winger who joins Chelsea after the Club World Cup.

3) Yan Couto (Manchester City to Borussia Dortmund) – £25m

The Brazil international has never played a game for Manchester City but that’s not unusual. The third club he joined on loan could afford to trigger an obligation to buy.

4) Nicolas Gonzales (Fiorentina to Juventus) – £21m rising to £25m with add-ons

The Argentine winger joined Juventus on loan last summer with an obligation to buy. So they have bought.

5) Kevin Danso (Lens to Tottenham) – £21m

There was a January panic amid injury issues, leading Spurs to agree a loan with an obligation to buy. And now he has a Europa League winner’s medal.

CHECK OUT: Premier League net spend table over the last five years

6) Dario Essugo (Sporting to Chelsea) – £18.5m

A seven-year contract has been signed by the 20-year-old Portuguese midfielder expected to act as a deputy to Moises Caicedo.

7) Arthur Vermeeren (Atletico Madrid to RB Leipzig) – £16.9m

The Spanish club did well to pocket a small profit on Vermeeren, whose loan to Germany – which triggered a permanent deal – went rather better than his year in Spain.

8) Wendel (Zenit St Petersburg to Botafogo) – £16.9m

After two years in Portugal and five years in Russia, Wendel is moving back to Brazil.

9) Lloyd Kelly (Newcastle United to Juventus) – £14.5m

A year after signing for Newcastle on a free transfer and failing to get past Dan Burn and Fabian Schar, Kelly is a first-choice Juventus defender after his loan was converted into a permanent transfer.

10) Ezechiel Banzuzi (OH Leuven to RB Leipzig) – £13.5m

The German club loves a young, promising footballer and Banzuzi (a Dutch Under-21 international) is exactly that.

11) Gabriel Carvalho (Internacional to Al Qadsiah) -£13.2m

The teenager will offcially complete his move to Saudi Arabia as soon as he turns 18 in August.

12) Mohamed Amoura (Union SG to Wolfsburg) – £12.7m

The German club have made their loan move permanent after a 10-goal, 12-assist Bundesliga season but they could immediately treble their money with Bayer Leverkusen and Nottingham Forest among clubs interested.

13) Lazar Samardzic (Udinese to Atalanta) – £12.5m

Another loan move made permanent, Samardzic is a Serbian international winger.

14) Jonathan Rowe (Norwich City to Marseille) – £12.2m

English winger who had his loan move made permanent even though he had struggled to make an impact in France.

15) Bashir Humphreys (Chelsea to Burnley) – £12m plus add-ons

Jaidon Anthony, Marcus Edwards, Humphreys and Zian Flemming have all been signed permanently by the Clarets after their loan deals helped them into the Premier League.

16) Michele Di Gregorio (Monza to Juventus) – £12m plus add-ons

Juventus have secured their first-choice goalkeeper for a bargain price after a successful loan spell.

17) Petar Sucic (Dinamo Zagreb to Inter) – £11.8m plus add-ons

The Croatian international defensive midfielder has secured a dream move.

18) Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham to Marseille) – £11.4m

Another permanent transfer from the Premier League to Roberto de Zerbi’s Marseille gang of waifs and strays.

19) Nehuén Pérez (Udinese to Porto) – £11.2m

Argentine international has seen yet another loan move become permanent.

20) Sofian Amrabat (Fiorentina to Fenerbahce) – £10.1m

A year ago he was becoming the first Moroccan to win the FA Cup with Manchester United; now he has joined Turkish giants Fenerbahce on a permanent deal.