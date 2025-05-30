Sunderland have reportedly made ‘contact’ for a move to sign a star who played 492 games for Liverpool and is open to the Black Cats transfer.

Sunderland have returned to the Premier League for the first time since 2016/17. There were worries that they might have lost some of their most promising stars had they not returned to the top flight.

But Championship playoff final victory means they can push on and look to sign some big names themselves.

There’s been a lot of speculation over a return for Jordan Henderson of late. The midfielder, who is from Sunderland, played 79 times for them before leaving for Liverpool in 2011.

There, he played 492 games, and earned a great deal of experience, while lifting both the Premier League and Champions League as captain.

According to reporter Sam C, Sunderland have ‘initiated early contact’ with Henderson’s current club Ajax which could see the midfielder return.

And another report suggests Henderson is ready to green light the move. Indeed, The Mirror reports the midfielder ‘could’ make a stunning return to the Stadium of Light, as though he has other options, his ‘preferred choice’ is Sunderland.

With a young squad there, Henderson’s experience could be perfect in helping them adapt to the top flight, particularly with exciting young midfielders like Jobe Bellingham.

The decision-makers at the club are said to see the 34-year-old as a ‘perfect role model’ for some of their younger players.

Two Serie A sides are said to want Henderson, as well as Rangers. Steven Gerrard is on the shortlist to return as Gers boss, and if he does, it’s suggested his former Liverpool team-mate is his ‘top target’.

Gerrad signed Henderson at Al Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia, but the England international played just 19 games there before he left for Ajax after only a few months.

He has a year left on his deal with Ajax, but it’s believed he will be leaving this summer after the head coach departed, and Henderson is seemingly not married to the idea of remaining, after he was close to a move to Monaco in January.

A return to Sunderland could be the perfect swansong for his career, and he might well be able to help his boyhood club evade the drop – something which has been difficult for relegated sides of late.

