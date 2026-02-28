It would be harsh to deem Sunderland a one-man team, as they have multiple strings to their bow, but it is clear they are far more formidable when they have captain Granit Xhaka in their first XI.

The Black Cats‘ summer signing of the former Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen star was a statement of intent that has helped to shape the Premier League surprise package’s season.

More impressive transfers followed as Sunderland dominate our best 2025/26 signings ranking, but Xhaka was the spark and this has translated to the pitch.

And Xhaka’s vital importance to this Sunderland side has been underlined during his recent absence with an ankle injury, with Regis Le Bris’ team losing four of their last five games when the midfielder has not started. Overall, they have 1.48 points per game when he has started, and 0.50 points per game without him.

Sunderland have already done enough to achieve their primary aim of survival, but they have been dreaming of much more and this recent dip has risked putting pay to those ambitions.

So Xhaka’s return to the starting XI could not have come at a better time and the impact of his comeback was immediately made clear against Bournemouth.

Paul Merson said Xhaka’s return is a “major thing” for Sunderland, while Enzo Le Fee has alluded to his presence giving his teammates the confidence to express themselves. And with their main man back, you could not tell from the manner of their performance against Bournemouth that they headed into the game on a poor run of form.

The visitors were assertive in putting Bournemouth on the back foot in a dominant start to the match, with their attackers zipping the ball around freely, and a patient passing move cut the hosts open as they broke the deadlock inside 20 minutes.

Dan Ballard, who has been another of their shining lights this season, produced a precise through ball to find Habib Diarra in the area, and Eliezer Mayenda converted into an empty net after the midfielder’s initial shot stung the palms of Djorde Petrovic.

It was all that the Black Cats deserved for their positive endeavour at the start of the match, and they were tasked with showing the other side to their game as they attempted to defend their lead to earn a vital three points.

Sunderland are yet to lose when scoring first in the Premier League this season, while only six Premier League teams have conceded fewer goals, and they looked likely to keep Bournemouth at bay until they conceded from nowhere around the hour mark.

The Cherries initially responded well to Sunderland’s goal and tested Robin Roefs, but their opponents disrupted them in a strong away performance as the home side struggled to reach their free-flowing best.

Still, Sunderland’s defence was breached when half-time substitute Evanilson met a sublime deep cross from Marcus Tavernier to convert via a rare poor moment from Roefs, who came flying out to claim the cross and got nowhere near the ball.

This was great for the neutrals as Evanilson’s equaliser preceded a frantic end-to-end climax to an entertaining match between the two European contenders who were ultimately made to settle for a point apiece, which was about right.

With this outcome, streaky Bournemouth have gone eight Premier League games unbeaten for a second time this season and sit a single point adrift of seventh-placed Brentford.

But on the evidence of Sunderland’s display with Xhaka, they will be striving upwards and right in the fight for a European place instead of slipping into the bottom half during the run-in.

