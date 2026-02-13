Sunderland have built a home fortress – so why do they collapse on the road?

As Sunderland’s impressive unbeaten home run came to an end in the Premier League, it’s been over 100 days since they last felt that winning feeling on the road.

A lofted through-ball sent Brian Brobbey racing clear, leaving Chelsea scrambling in stoppage time. After shrugging off his defender, he squared for Chemsdine Talbi, who calmly slotted into the bottom corner in front of 39,000 stunned fans to seal victory.

But since then, it would be tough to imagine this same side – who sit 11th and were the last unbeaten Premier League home team left – would struggle this much away from their ground.

Read the article at Planet Football.