Sunderland & Leeds among the 9 highest-spending promoted clubs ever

Sunderland have spent big in the 2025 summer transfer window and are already one of the highest-spending promoted clubs in Premier League history.

With the huge sums of money that have been injected into the Premier League over the last decade, the majority of EFL clubs have struggled to keep up.

Even when newly promoted clubs spend big in the transfer market, it’s no guarantee that they will be able to survive in the top flight.

Read the article at Planet Football.