Shearer makes prediction for first Sunderland v Newcastle PL game since 2016

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer has made his prediction as the Magpies travel to rivals Sunderland for the first time since 2016 in the Premier League.

After 15 games of Sunderland’s first Premier League campaign since 2016, few would have predicted them to be in a better spot than Newcastle. Indeed, the Black Cats are currently ninth, three places above their Tyne-Wear rivals.

Sunderland have spent a period of this season in the Premier League’s top four, having made a great start on their return to top-flight football.

After the Magpies finished fifth in the league last term, the Black Cats will be very pleased at besting them so far, and will hope to continue that as the pair meet in the league for the first time since 2016.

Newcastle legend Shearer is predicting a win for his former side, though.

He told Metro: “As tough as it’s going to be, I do think Newcastle will go there and win. Sometimes you’re better off flipping a coin because forget about form, who’s doing well.. it doesn’t matter. It’s a derby and we all know what happens. I hope the referee is strong and allows one or two things to go because that adds to the excitement. I’ll go for an away win.

“I’m looking forward to it. I can’t wait.”

As Shearer says, derby matches between the two sides aren’t too faithful to form, though it’s Newcastle who are faring better of late.

In the last four games in all competitions, they’ve won two and drawn two. Sunderland have won once, drawn once and lost twice.

In the recent history of Premier League meetings between the sides, it’s the Black Cats who have the best record, and by some way.

They last lost to Newcastle in the Premier League in 2011, 10 meetings ago. Since then, they’ve won six times – all in a row between early 2013 and late 2015 – and drawn three times.

A win for Sunderland would keep them ahead of Newcastle in the table, but a Magpies win would see the St James’ Park outfit leapfrog their local rivals.

