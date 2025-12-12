Chris Sutton expects Sunderland versus Newcastle to be the “best game of the weekend” as he disagreed with Magpies legend Alan Shearer over the result.

There has not been a Tyne-Wear derby since 2016. Sunderland have since spent eight seasons outside the Premier League – four in the Championship and four in League One.

But they’re back in the top flight and doing better than Newcastle – ninth compared to 12th. The Black Cats have spent time in the top four this season and a win could push them back near there.

BBC Sport expert Sutton feels Sunderland will come out on top against their rivals.

He wrote: ‘Sunderland have had the week off while Newcastle had to work so hard against Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, only to let their lead slip away late on.

‘Apart from their brilliant performance against Everton a couple of weeks ago, Newcastle’s away form hasn’t been great, especially straight after they’ve played in the Champions League.

‘I am expecting that pattern to continue on Sunday, and their fatigue is likely to be a factor in how this game goes because of Sunderland’s intensity.

‘We saw against Arsenal how relentless Regis le Bris’s side are. They bullied the Gunners, and it was amazing to watch.

‘Everyone talks about how Granit Xhaka has been phenomenal for the Black Cats, and he has been brilliant, but Noah Sadiki, who plays alongside him in midfield, has also been one of the signings of the season and deserves some attention too.

‘I am expecting this to be the best game of the weekend, and I am also expecting Sunderland to win it.

‘Some derby games can be hyped up and then end up being disappointing, but I can’t see this one letting anyone down.

‘I love the way Eddie Howe sets Newcastle up too, and he is a brilliant manager, but the Black Cats will take the bragging rights.’

Newcastle come into the game in better form, winning two of their last four in all competitions and drawing the others, while Sunderland have won one, drawn one and lost two.

Magpies legend Shearer feels his former club will come out on top, though he suggested that form could be irrelevant.

The former Newcastle striker “can’t wait” for the matchup.

