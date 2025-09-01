Sunderland have reacted to losing Marc Guiu back to Chelsea by signing Ajax striker Brian Brobbey for a fee worth up to €35m.

The Black Cats had signed the Chelsea youngster on loan for their return to the Premier League but have been one of the unlucky dominoes to fall after Liam Delap pulled his hamstring.

Chelsea’s desperation, coupled with Nicolas Jackson already being in Munich ahead of a move to Bayern, caused the London club to return to Guiu, arranging a deal for the 19-year-old to return to the squad despite the initial contract not having a recall clause.

With Sunderland down a striker, they have moved quickly to sign Brobbey from Ajax with Fabrizio Romano reporting that it is a ‘done deal’ for a fee of €20m fixed plus €5m add-ons. His medical will take place on Monday.

Brobbey has scored 56 goals in 163 games since joining Ajax having returned to the club after a season at RB Leipzig.

This is not the first time Brobbey has been linked with a move to England as it was claimed Erik ten Hag wanted to sign the player during his tenure as Manchester United boss.

The current Bayer Leverkusen coach, who by some reports is already facing threats of the sack, reportedly wanted to sign Brobbey before he moved to Ajax.

“Erik ten Hag called me and said that at United, my agent would get millions of euros and I could earn a multiple of my Ajax salary,” Brobbey revealed.

“But our decision was clear: we wanted to go to Ajax.

“Manchester United wanted to have me, but I insisted on returning to Ajax. To make that possible, my agent Jose Fortes Rodriguez even waived a hefty percentage of the sell-on clause.”

Dutch journalist also criticised Ten Hag for wanting to pay way over the odds, claiming he was ready to pay £34m when his move to Ajax actually ended up costing £8.5m.

A new striker is not the only business of Sunderland’s window as they have reportedly reached an agreement with RB Leipzig for Dutch defender Lutsharel Geertruida.

The 25-year-old only joined Leipzig last summer in a move costing €20m but has since fallen down the pecking order, allowing Sunderland to move in with a loan deal that has an option to buy.

