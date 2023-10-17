‘Super’ Man Utd star made to ‘look bad’ by ‘disrespectful’ teammates; ‘only one’ Red Devil ‘works hard’

According to former Manchester United player Paul Parker, Brazil international Casemiro is being made to “look bad” by his “disrespectful” teammates.

The Red Devils splashed out an initial fee of around £60m to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid last summer after they failed to snatch Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona.

Man Utd were questioned for spending such a significant fee on a 30-year-old at the time. He enjoyed a brilliant debut season at Old Trafford but he has looked a shadow of his best self during the early weeks of this campaign.

It’s been claimed that Casemiro looked overweight and Parker has likened the centre-midfielder to United icon Eric Canton.

“Casemiro did look a bit heavy when he came back from holiday before the pre-season. I could imagine that his performances have been affected by that,” Parker told Bettors.

“But Eric Cantona was always heavy when we started the pre-season but then the season started and he was there to perform 100%. Eric didn’t enjoy the pre-season at all.

“We have to say that Man United are lacking stability at the moment. Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are injured and Erik ten Hag haven’t played with the trio on the midfield with Casemiro, Eriksen and Fernandes, which Casemiro enjoyed so much to be a part of.

“I still think that he will be able to turn things around when the team starts performing better. Right now it looks like he is trying too much because he knows he won’t get hard work from the players around him.”

Parker has also argued that Casemiro is not being helped by the players around him as “Rasmus Hojlund is the only one who is working hard”.

“He wants to attack, defend, go into the duels, run with the ball, get into the box and get all the way back to make a tackle in his own box and I get why he is doing it but it’s wrong,” Parker added.

“It’s like the kid in school who is so much better than the rest so he wants to do everything himself but in the end it makes him look bad, even though he does it from a good heart.

“He does it because the younger players around him are just walking around. Rasmus Hojlund is the only one who is working hard and a lot of the players are being disrespectful to Casemiro by the way they just walk around on the pitch. Casemiro is trying his best but it’s not working at the moment.

“Casemiro is a super player, so I have no doubt that he will improve once he gets this stability around him. He needs some help from the players around him.”

