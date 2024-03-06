Surprise duo ahead of Kane, Mbappe & Ronaldo with the most goals & assists across world football in 2023-24

Superstar names from Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Al-Nassr are among the players with the most goals and assists throughout 2023-24.

In the modern day, we tend to judge forwards by the number of goals and assists they produce. While the majority of big names are currently playing in Europe, stars from all around the globe have been in prolific form this season.

Taking all competitions into consideration, we have found the 10 players with the most goals and assists across world football this season.

For the full article, please click here.