Surprised Merson calls for knighthood after Tottenham let Dier leave for ‘absolutely nothing’

Paul Merson reckons Tottenham have let Eric Dier join Bayern Munich for “absolutely nothing” in a move which could benefit the England international greatly.

Dier has joined Bayern Munich on an initial loan with an option to buy, having been deemed surplus to requirements by Ange Postecoglou in north London.

Tottenham instead pursued a move for Genoa defender Radu Dragusin, beating Bayern Munich to that deal thanks to Daniel Levy’s stamina.

Dier’s departure brings to an end almost a decade of service to Tottenham, who he joined for a fee similar to that which Bayern will have to pay to make the move permanent.

Merson reckons the deal could suit all parties.

“His agent will get knighted!” he told Sky Sports. “He’s probably thinking ‘I hope Ant and Dec aren’t here!

“No, he’s a good professional. It’s a decent signing for £3 to £4million. He can play as a holding midfield player. £3 to £4million is absolutely nothing. He’s played abroad, in Portugal, you know he can settle down.

“I think it’s a great move for Bayern too. Certain players don’t suit certain teams. He didn’t suit the way Tottenham were playing but he could suit the way Bayern Munich are.”

In a previous discussion on the transfer earlier in the week, Merson said: “It’s unbelievable. He must be sitting there now thinking ‘I didn’t think that wishing well worked when he threw that 50p’. Seriously!?”

This is some absolutely textbook Merson, by the way. Just missing a line about Dier being like a bag of Revels and we are golden.

“I like Dier,” Merson continued. “I think he is a holding midfield player. I don’t think he is a centre-half.

“If he plays there, and they are talking about Kimmich might be going somewhere. Fair play to him. At holding midfield, I think he could do a very good job.”

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel spoke in glowing terms about his new player, saying: “I think that he is more or less a specialist in the central defensive role. He’s played as a holding midfielder in the past. He can play as part of a back four and three at the back so we can free up Leon Goretzka in midfield so he doesn’t have to switch between playing as a No 8 and being deeper.”

Dier described it as “a dream come true, calling Bayern “one of the biggest clubs in the world” with “an incredible history” and “one of the best stadiums in the world”. But does it have a cheese room?