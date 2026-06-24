Switzerland top Group B after Canada win as Bosnia dump Qatar out of the World Cup

Switzerland beat Canada 2-1 to secure top spot in Group B as the co-hosts also progress to the knockout stage of the World Cup as runners-up, while Bosnia and Herzegovina kept their hopes alive with a 3-1 win over Qatar.

Switzerland, who finished the group stage on seven points, will remain in Vancouver for their last-32 tie, while Canada, who would have won the group with a draw, ended three points behind them and will head to Los Angeles for their next game.

The two sides managed to create a total of three attempts on goal in an uneventful first half only notable for two yellow cards handed out to Swiss captain Granit Xhaka and Canada striker Cyle Larin after the pair clashed over a quick free kick for Switzerland.

Although there was little quality on display from either side in a subdued first half, the Swiss came out firing after the break. Just a minute into the second period, 20-year-old attacker Johan Manzambi shifted the ball to Ruben Vargas, who had plenty of space to set himself before coolly finishing at the near post.

Switzerland doubled their lead 11 minutes later. Breel Embolo held the ball up in the middle of the penalty area and laid it off for Manzambi who finished emphatically.

Canada pulled one back in the 76th minute after coach Jesse Marsch rang the changes. Substitute Promise David latched on to Nathan Saliba’s pass and guided a fine effort into the corner with his first touch after coming on, lifting the roof at BC Place.

Bosnia also set for knockout stage

Meanwhile, Bosnia and Herzegovina kept their World Cup dreams alive and ended Qatar’s in a 3-1 Group B victory rich in incident, tension and moments of brilliance on Wednesday, leaving the Bosnians almost certain to qualify for the knockout stages as one of the tournament’s eight best third-placed teams.

On a landmark afternoon for captain Edin Dzeko, who won his 150th cap for Bosnia, his side found the breakthrough their relentless first half pressure deserved when Kerim Alajbegovic produced the sort of moment that can illuminate a World Cup.

Picking up possession on the edge of the area in the 29th minute, he slalomed through a crowd of defenders before dispatching an unstoppable right-footed drive into the top corner.

Bosnia doubled their lead soon after in far less elegant fashion. Sead Kolasinac delivered a deep cross to Dzeko at the back post and, fittingly on his milestone appearance, the veteran striker played a decisive role, volleying the ball back across goal where it ricocheted off a Qatari and bobbled into the net for an own goal that appeared to settle the contest.

Qatar, who had spent almost the entire first half on the back foot, suddenly sprang to life minutes before the break as Hassan Al Haydos tapped home from close range, but the Bosnians always looked the more likely to score again on a sun-drenched afternoon and grabbed a third goal 10 minutes from the end through Ermin Mahmic to wrap up the victory.