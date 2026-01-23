Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai could ‘reunite’ with Jurgen Klopp at Real Madrid, according to reports in Spain.

Szoboszlai has arguably been Liverpool’s best player this season and was on the scoresheet as the Reds beat Marseille 3-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Why Real Madrid want Dominik Szoboszlai

Marquee midfield signing is Florentino Perez’s top priority

Szoboszlai has been Liverpool’s best player during a difficult 2025/26 season

Transfer would appease managerial target Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are reportedly in talks with the Hungarian international over a new contract, but his form this season has caught the eye of Real Madrid.

According to Spanish website Defensa Central, Real Madrid are ‘willing to pay €90million’ (£78m) to buy Szoboszlai from Liverpool, with Florentino Perez keen to make the 25-year-old the club’s marquee summer signing.

The fact Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp has been linked with taking over as Los Blancos manager is a major focus in the report, with a ‘reunion’ potentially on the cards.

Klopp brought Szoboszlai to Anfield in 2023 and was ‘largely responsible’ for the midfielder choosing to join Liverpool.

As a result, Klopp would clearly be well placed to convince Szoboszlai to move to Madrid if he chooses to come out of retirement to manage the Spanish giants.

Regardless of who is in the dugout, Madrid are interested in signing the Liverpool playmaker, having decided that recruiting a new midfielder is a top priority in the summer transfer window.

Several players are under consideration, but Szoboszlai is a ‘top target’, having ‘risen to the top’ of Perez’s shortlist following his excellent performances for the Reds this campaign.

Defensa Central claim Perez is ready to make a major effort:

It’s clear that Liverpool has neither the financial need to sell the player nor the need to transfer him due to poor performance. These kinds of signings, as Florentino often says, have a touch of nostalgia, appealing to that boy who dreamed of playing for Real Madrid. If it’s about money, obviously, and this is something the Real Madrid president is very clear about, they’ll never be able to compete with the giants of the Premier League. Florentino Perez is willing to make a huge effort to sign him, offering almost €100 million… but one part, convincing Liverpool to let him go, will depend on his willingness.

Will Liverpool sign anyone in the January transfer window?

Any Madrid move for Szoboszlai is not expected to come in January, but Liverpool are negotiating a deal to sell Andy Robertson to Tottenham Hotspur.

Selling Robertson would leave Arne Slot short in defence and would require a signing to provide cover for Milos Kerkez.

However, before news of Spurs’ interest in Robertson emerged, Slot said he does not expect the club to sign anyone in January.

“I expect there to be no movement,” Slot told reporters on Friday.

“But if there’s an opportunity in the market and we think we can strengthen the squad, this club will always try to do so. But at this moment in time, no.”

