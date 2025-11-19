Real Sociedad are reportedly open to selling star winger Takefusa Kubo – and that should put several Premier League clubs on red alert.

A report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims the San Sebastián club have ‘agreed to sell Kubo in January’ and names Tottenham Hotspur as the most likely destination.

Kubo solves a simple Tottenham issue

Spurs strengthened their attack in the summer with Xavi Simons, Randal Kolo Muani, Mathys Tel and Mohammed Kudus, yet they continue to be linked with attackers.

A recurring issue for Thomas Frank’s frontline is how few of his options have a clear, fixed best position.

Kudus, for example, is known primarily as a right-winger, but he has also played on the left, as a No.10 and even as a No.9. The same positional fluidity applies to all four of Spurs’ summer signings. Even Richarlison, who was signed as a back-up when Harry Kane was still at the club, has always been viewed as someone who can play anywhere across the front line.

That lack of continuity could be hindering Spurs. Look at Arsenal or Manchester City, and you instantly know where their attackers line up. Bukayo Saka is a right-winger. Jeremy Doku is a left-winger. Simple.

That’s why Kubo is relevant: he is a right-winger, full stop. And having a reliable, specialist player in that role could be transformative for Spurs, provided he has the quality to thrive in the Premier League.

Takefusa Kubo: Career stats

44 goals, 37 assists in 321 matches

48 Japan caps, 7 goals

Current Transfermarkt value: €30m

Peak value: €60m (Dec 2023)

Kubo’s talent was never in doubt two years ago, but his recent form has dipped. After strong 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons (nine goals, seven assists; then seven goals, four assists), last season produced only five goals and zero assists in 36 matches. This year, he has one goal in 10 appearances.

Premier League clubs might hesitate over the declining numbers, but a new environment could be ideal, and if he’s available for under £30m, he’s absolutely worth considering.

Kubo’s transfer options should range from Spurs to Leeds

🚨🔵 EXCL: Everton keep waiting for Malick Fofana’s final decision on future as his priority is UCL football… …meanwhile, #EFC management made enquiries for both Assane Diao (Como already turned down a bid this summer) and Takefusa Kubo. pic.twitter.com/vsioW23SsU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2025

For around £25m, Kubo could realistically end up at a relegation battler such as Leeds United, but he could just as easily attract interest from Spurs or Newcastle.

Liverpool once viewed him as a long-term option on the right. While he no longer profiles as a Salah successor, he could still be a viable squad option behind Salah, especially since Arne Slot lacks a natural right-sided winger in reserve.

Aston Villa are also mentioned in the Fichajes report, though Sociedad may only sanction a mid-season sale if his €60m release clause is activated, something that feels highly unlikely.

Still, at half that price, Kubo would represent a smart market opportunity for almost any Premier League club.

The numbers: Kubo stacks up well against Premier League stars

Japan’s starboy remains one of the most technically gifted players in Spain, averaging 1.45 take-ons per 90 in 2025/26, more than Salah (0.64) and Manchester City winger Savinho (1.36).

His progressive carries per 90 (4.03) are similar to Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka (4.21), and among a group including Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal and the three aforementioned players, he ranks lowest for dispossessions per 90 (1.13).

Defensively, he’s far from a liability. He is top for tackles per 90 (1.61) and second for blocked passes (0.81), behind only Saka (1.32).

The fundamentals are there, and at the right price, Kubo would be a top signing for almost every Premier League club.