‘Talking sh*t’ – Chelsea star rants as Pochettino makes Salah, De Bruyne comparison

Nicolas Jackson has blasted his critics for “talking sh*t” in his debut season at Chelsea, and explained how Mauricio Pochettino is helping him to improve at Stamford Bridge.

Jackson, who was signed in the summer for £32m from Villarreal, scored his eighth goal of the season for the Blues in their 2-0 win over Sheffield United on Saturday, but has been criticised for his profligacy in front of goal.

And in quite the rant at his critics, the Senegal international claimed it is the “people who don’t know football” that keep “talking sh*t” about him.

Jackson said: “Results are not coming, every team goes through this because we are all new players, we have a new coach and we are trying to know ourselves and trying to improve every day.

“People who don’t know football, talk s**t about the players on the pitch but people who know football they don’t talk about this because they know.

“You never hear big players or big names or people who know football talking s**t about any player so we just walk on and forget about those people and try to work and focus on getting better.

“I should have scored more because I have missed some chances. The Premier League is different to LaLiga where I am trying to adapt.

“It is not an excuse. I am trying to work harder and listen to people.

“Not the people who do not know football, I listen to the coach and try to improve myself.

“He knows football, he has been with a lot of young players, so he motivates me every day.

“He has seen people worse than me and they are now big players. Kevin De Bruyne was here and Mo Salah was here and now they are big players.

“They struggled here but they didn’t listen to people who don’t know football and now they are big players, he keeps telling me that.

“He just tells me to not listen to people who do not know football. All the people that talk s**t, they don’t know football so I don’t listen to them.

“We don’t come here for holidays. We try to win every game, we try to win for the coach and giving us motivation every day, every game because he has passed through this situation.

“We are very happy that he is doing that and helping the young players. We are all new and we are all going through it and we are going to win games.”

One such critic who’s been “talking sh*t” is Alan Shearer, who claimed Jackson is not a “natural finisher”, and unfortunately for the Chelsea star, the all-time Premier League top goalscorer does know a thing or two about football.

Reflecting on the start to his career in English football, Jackson added: “It is OK, it is not what I was going for, though it is my first season so I am happy, although everybody is talking s**t, I am very happy I don’t care what people say.

“It is just people who don’t know about football who talk s**t so I don’t care what people say.

“I will just continue to play more games and score more goals for the team.”

READ MORE: Transfer gossip: Man Utd suffer defender blow as City, Chelsea eye ‘next Messi’