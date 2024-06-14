Tammy Abraham: Prem return chances growing as fourth club adds former Chelsea man to list

Everton have reportedly added their name to the mix of sides eager to bring Tammy Abraham back to the Premier League for just £20million this summer.

Abraham’s promise at Chelsea was clear when he returned 15 Premier League goals in his first proper campaign with the club. But he was pushed to the side the next season, and two years after his Blues career fully started, it ended with a move to Roma.

The Englishman came good in Italy immediately, netting 17 Serie A goals during a 27-goal season in all competitions. His returns dwindled last term, though, and in the campaign just gone, he was hardly seen, owing to a lengthy knee injury.

Now, it’s suggested that he could be moved on by Roma, and will be available for just £20million.

Fresh reports state that Everton have thrown their name in with other interested Premier League sides. The Toffees are one of a few English clubs that are keen on giving Abraham the chance at a return to the top flight.

The likes of Tottenham, Aston Villa and West Ham are also in the mix.

Indeed, all of those clubs are said to be keeping tabs on the Englishman’s situation. And for £20million, he’d be a much cheaper option than some top strikers, though that comes with the caveat that he’s not been at the top of his game for two seasons.

But in his last two campaigns in England, Abraham netted 21 Premier League goals, and impressing as the main striker at Chelsea is something not a lot of forwards are able to do.

As such, a return with any of the aforementioned clubs could see him get back to his best, in what should be his prime years, as he’s 26.

Everton could have cash to splash on him with a bit left over, as they are holding out for a fee of £70million for Jarrad Branthwaite, amid reports that Manchester United are planning on lodging a bid for him.

They need to balance the books, so are likely unable to spend all of the fee they receive on the defender, but a portion of it might well be able to go on Abraham.

READ MORE: Every Premier League transfer completed in the summer of 2024