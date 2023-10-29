Tammy Abraham could make stunning Chelsea return as Roma prepare eye-catching offer

Roma could reportedly try to send Tammy Abraham back to Chelsea as part of a part-exchange deal for on-loan Blues striker Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku signed for the Serie A giants on a season-long loan in August. He has well and truly hit the ground running in the Italian capital, netting five goals in seven league appearances so far.

The 30-year-old has become an instant hit with Roma fans, who were already acquainted with him from his time with rivals Inter Milan.

Now, it seems that Roma are very keen to sign Lukaku permanently at the end of the season, and could use Abraham as part of the deal.

Despite spending a huge £97.5m on Lukaku in 2021, it is believed that Chelsea would be willing to accept a bid in the region of £37m for the Belgium international.

According to Italian outlet CalcioMercato, Roma could look to ‘drive the price down’ by including Abraham in a part-exchange deal for Lukaku.

It’s no secret that Chelsea are keen on signing a new striker. Big name players such as Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Brentford’s Ivan Toney have been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, for instance.

It’s thought that Mauricio Pochettino would like to sign a new centre-forward in January, but bringing in Abraham at the end of the season could be a smart move, too.

The England international joined Roma from Chelsea for a fee of £34m in the summer of 2021. He has put in some excellent performances for the Italian side.

Abraham notched 27 goals in his first season with the Giallorossi, helping them to win the Europa Conference League in the process. He struggled to replicate that form last season, though, netting only nine times in all competitions.

Abraham was linked with Manchester United and Everton towards the end of last season. However, he suffered a serious knee injury in Roma’s final game, which scuppered his chances of a Premier League return.

Abraham is thought to be open to joining an English club at some point in the future. Therefore, it will be interesting to see if Chelsea entertain the idea of re-signing him as part of a deal to offload Lukaku.

Lukaku currently earns a weekly wage of £325,000 with the Blues, so they would be happy to get him off the books at the end of the season.

