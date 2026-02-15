Eden Hazard has admitted he was at fault during a “really bad” clash with Jose Mourinho at Chelsea, recalling how he was dropped after losing his passport and missing training.

The former Chelsea winger, who won two Premier League titles at Stamford Bridge, opened up on several run-ins with Mourinho and accepted responsibility for one in particular.

“I don’t have just one, I have many,” Hazard told the Guardian when asked about spats with his former manager.

“I remember once, during the first year Mourinho arrived, I went to Lille to watch a game and lost my passport on the way back.

“I wasn’t allowed back into England and missed training. I returned around 2pm. When the session was over, I had to apologise to him. It was a really bad moment for me.

“The next week, he pulled me out of the team and said it was my fault, but by the weekend I was back playing and it went well.”

Despite the friction, Hazard spoke warmly about what he took from Mourinho’s second spell at Chelsea, which included the 2014-15 Premier League title.

“So many things,” he said when asked what he learned from the Portuguese coach.

“His passion for football, the way he trusts players… the way we trained with him was unbelievable.”

Hazard joined Chelsea in 2012 and became one of the league’s most watchable players, scoring 110 goals in 352 appearances before moving to Real Madrid in 2019.

He was also asked to compare the Premier League with La Liga after spells in both.

“They have different styles of play,” he said.

“The Premier League is more physical; you never stop running.

“La Liga is more technical. At Madrid, you can manage the game, but in the Premier League, there is no chance: you have to go full speed for 90 minutes.”

Hazard retired in 2023 after an injury-hit spell in Spain and joked about his life away from football.

“I never trained at 10am! I just played on Saturday, and that was it,” he said.

“Now my life is quite simple. I’m a dad of five. In this moment, I’m more of a taxi driver than a football player, but it’s OK.”

He insisted he has no desire to be remembered as a legend.

“Just as a good player and a good, funny guy. I don’t need anything more than that.”

