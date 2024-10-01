According to reports, European champions Real Madrid are willing to listen to offers for Liverpool-linked midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

Real Madrid signed Tchouameni from AS Monaco for 80 million euros in July 2022, handing the Frenchman a six-year contract.

He has been a consistent starter under Carlo Ancelotti, even filling in at centre-back on a number of occasions due to injuries in that position.

Despite his importance to Los Blancos, Tchouameni has found himself frequently being linked with a move elsewhere.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City all reportedly highly rate the 24-year-old and would be willing to fight for his signature if he is made available for transfer.

Liverpool have been linked more than any other Premier League club and could jump at the opportunity to sign him after failing to land Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in the summer transfer window.

Zubimendi was Arne Slot’s number-one target for the no. 6 position but the Spaniard did not want to leave his boyhood club and a deal failed to materialise.

Liverpool ended up opting against signing a deep-lying midfielder and Ryan Gravenberch has thrived in that position after a difficult maiden season at Anfield.

His emergence in Slot’s side could see the Reds snub the chance to sign Tchouameni, but that feels unlikely given his ability.

According to reports in Spain, Tchouameni ‘could be living his last months at Real Madrid’ having been unable to ‘convince the fans’.

‘His departure is not ruled out’ next summer and this has Liverpool on red alert, with Slot eager to ‘strengthen his midfield’.

Indeed, the French international’s potential availability has ‘aroused the interest of clubs’ and the Reds ‘in particular’ are ‘closely following’ the player.

It is stated that Madrid are ‘satisfied with the player’s potential but would not be averse to his sale if a suitable offer arrives’.

It would take a ‘significant figure’ to sell Tchouameni, with the Champions League holders hoping to recoup the 80 million euros (£66.6m) they paid for him two years ago.

A move to Liverpool should not be ruled out as they ‘remain attentive to any move and seem to be willing to bet heavily on the midfielder’.

The Reds are not the only club keeping tabs on the former Monaco and Bordeaux star and ‘his future could be defined in the coming months’, it is claimed.

As touched on, Gravenberch has been excellent in the deep-lying midfield role since Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp as head coach.

The 22-year-old has not scored this season but his accumulated 0.06 expected goals shows that is not what his game is about.

He averages 6.5 ball recoveries, 2.5 tackles, 1.7 interceptions and 0.8 clearances a game in the Premier League this season.

Next up for Liverpool is Bologna at Anfield in the Champions League as Slot’s men look to build on their matchday one victory away to AC Milan.

