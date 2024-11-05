Liverpool ‘in contact’ with £51m Real Madrid star as ‘godsend’ sees ‘door open’ for January transfer

Aurelien Tchouameni and Rodri during a match between Spain and France

Real Madrid are ‘disappointed’ by Liverpool target Aurelien Tchouameni and are open to selling him for £51million, according to reports.

Tchouameni has zero goals, assists, yellow or red cards this season and has started 13 of his side’s 15 matches across all competitions.

The French international joined Real Madrid from AS Monaco for around £70m in July 2022.

Liverpool were reportedly very interested in signing the 24-year-old from Monaco before he chose Los Blancos, for whom he has won the Champions League, one La Liga title and the Copa del Rey.

The Reds were in the market for a new deep-lying midfielder in the summer transfer window and failed to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

They put all their eggs in one basket and opted not to pursue another midfielder. Their decision has been justified with Ryan Gravenberch thriving in the No. 6 role under Arne Slot.

Rumours linking them to Tchouameni are not going away and his reported availability will surely have Slot on red alert.

Liverpool transfer ‘godsend’ as Real Madrid star available for £51m

A fresh report from Sky Sport journalist Sacha Tavolieri says the Frenchman’s future is ‘cloudy’ and that a winter transfer should not be ruled out.

The Real Madrid hierarchy have been ‘disappointed by his performances’ in 2024/25 and are not convinced he is capable of ‘replacing the void left by Toni Kroos’.

This has ‘opened the door to a sale in January’ and Liverpool have ‘been in contact with his entourage in recent days to glimpse the possibility of a transfer’.

The European champions are ‘ready to listen to offers’ for Tchouameni and could ‘use him as a bargaining chip’ to land Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea.

Indeed, Los Blancos see the Argentine midfielder as ‘an interesting profile to complete their midfield’.

They are also keen on signing Ballon d’Or winner Rodri from Manchester City but know it would be very difficult.

Tavolieri says City want to extend Rodri’s contract. Furthermore, the Spaniard is sidelined for the season with an ACL injury.

It is added that Madrid are only ‘asking for sixty million euros’ (£51m) for Tchouameni, which could be a ‘godsend’ for Liverpool.

Tchouameni has also been linked with Man City and Carlo Ancelotti’s side could use him to tempt the Premier League champions into a player-plus-cash deal for Rodri.

The Fernandez line is a very interesting one. A September report claimed Chelsea were willing to battle City for Tchouameni’s signature, so could be interested in negotiating with Madrid.

Fernandez has found himself out of the Chelsea starting XI as Enzo Maresca continues to favour Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo in the middle of the park.

Caicedo has been in outstanding form this year and finds himself in the Premier League team of the season alongside Blues teammate Cole Palmer (based on WhoScored ratings).