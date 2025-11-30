Arsenal are flying and favourites to win the Premier League title. But six sides have started even stronger only to blow it. Including one of Mikel Arteta’s teams…

The Gunners are top of the table, six points clear after 12 games, seemingly on course to win their first title for 22 years.

Be warned, though, Gooners. Plenty of sides had an even better record after a dozen games but could not finish the job. One team didn’t even finish in the top four…

Newcastle United: 95/96 – finished 2nd

Collecting 31 points through their first dozen games, Keegan’s Entertainers enjoyed the finest Premier League start only to fail to win the title.

After 12 games, in which they faced only four top-half opponents, 10 wins, a draw and a defeat to Southampton had Newcastle five points clear of Manchester United, who had just got Eric Cantona back from suspension.

They extended that lead to 12 points in January with 15 games to go, looking set for their first top-flight title since 1927. Then, spooked by Fergie’s United, Newcastle f***ed it, winning only five of their last 12 to finish as runners-up.

Liverpool: 2018/19 – finished 2nd

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds – might we be calling them that again soon? – won nine and drew three to go unbeaten through their first 12, collecting 30 points on the way. But they topped the table for only four of those matchdays due to Manchester City’s even more impressive start.

Liverpool actually collected 31 points after 10 wins through their next 12-game block to claim top spot following a City wobble in December. But Pep Guardiola’s side got their sh*t together to win 17 of their last 18 matches, including a 2-1 victory over Liverpool – the Reds’ only defeat in the whole season – which allowed City to claim the title by a single point.

Liverpool dusted themselves down and beat Tottenham in the Champions League final which, as consolation prizes go, isn’t too shabby. Then the Reds won their first title in 30 years the following season.

Arsenal: 2022/23 – finished 2nd

As good as Arsenal have been this season, this isn’t even their best start under Arteta. That came three years ago…

The difference: the Gunners then won 10 and lost two, compared to nine wins, two draws and a defeat this term. They scored five more goals in 2022, but conceded seven more too.

Where did it take them? Second, obviously. Even though they were a point off Arsenal’s pace, City were already scoring for fun with their shiny new signing Erling Haaland. The Gunners still remained at the summit between matches three and 33, but only three wins in their last eight games opened the door for City to complete the first part of their Treble.

Liverpool: 2002/03 – finished 5th

Gerard Houllier’s Reds went unbeaten through the first 12 games – nine wins, three draws – to top the Premier League table, four points ahead of reigning champions Arsenal.

Then they caved spectacularly. Matchday 13 saw them lose 1-0 at Middlesbrough and in midweek they exited the Champions League.

Those two matches formed the start of a run of 13 games in all competitions without a win – 11 in the league – and a dismal run of only two wins in 16 league matches. By matchday 17, they had fallen out of the top four, never to return.

Chelsea: 2021/22 – finished 3rd

Thomas Tuchel’s Blues faced the other four members of the final top five in their opening six games, and after seven, they were top of the table, like this season’s Arsenal at the summit after 12 on 29 points.

Matchday 14, though, was the last time Chelsea were to look down on everyone else. Two wins in nine games either side of Christmas saw the Blues slip to third and there they remained.

Chelsea still finished with two trophies – the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup, five and six on their list of priorities – while losing finals to Liverpool in both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. Then, at the end of the season, they lost Roman Abramovich.

Chelsea: 2008/09 – finished 3rd

Luiz Felipe Scolari’s Blues had an almost identical record to Tuchel’s above, aside from scoring one goal fewer. They won nine, drawing with Spurs and Man Utd, losing only to Liverpool to top the table after 12 games.

But it didn’t last. Matchday 14 prompted a run of only four wins in their next 12, costing Scolari his job.

Chelsea got their act together somewhat under Guus Hiddink, winning 11 of their last 13, but it didn’t move the dial much on their league standing. They finished third, seven points behind eventual champions Manchester United.