Former Manchester United star Teddy Sheringham has brutally hit out at Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres, who is “still playing like a kid”.

Gyokeres has had a poor start to this season as he has been behind Kai Havertz in the pecking order at Arsenal.

The £64m signing had a mixed debut season at Arsenal. The striker often scored against lowly sides, but he struggled against stronger opposition.

At the start of this campaign, Havertz has shone as Arsenal’s main striker, while Gyokeres has failed to take his opportunities when he has been given minutes.

Still, Gyokeres has scored four goals in four games for Sweden during this international break, and he has now insisted that he is keen to play more for Arsenal.

“I haven’t played a lot, but I’ve had a few games,” Gyokeres said.

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“It’s felt okay then, but it’s clear that I want to play football and as much as possible. Hopefully that will come, too. You always want to be on the field as a football player.

“Of course you expect more playing time, but we have an extremely good squad with a lot of good players and have been doing well here at the start.

“I’m just trying to focus on what I can control and do my best to play more.”

On what Gyokeres brings to his side, Sweden boss Graham Potter said: “The way he leads, how he gets all the players involved, how he gives us a completely different dimension to our game.

“That he’s scoring again, he’s in fantastic form.”

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“It shocks me…”

Despite this, Sheringham has hit out at Gyokeres, who is guilty of “still playing like a kid”.

“It shocks me that he’s still playing like a kid,” Sheringham told Hajper.

“I don’t think he has understood what it means to be an attacking player and what he has to do.

“There are different ways to play striker, but he needs to be told to hold onto the ball when it comes to him.

“He does some things well, but constantly gives the ball away and when you are 28 years old, you should have learned this a long time ago.”

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