Teddy Sheringham ‘not sold’ on Man Utd midfielder and sends ‘huge’ sack warning to Michael Carrick

Teddy Sheringham has revealed why he is “not sold” on Manchester United star Carlos Baleba, while he has issued a warning to Michael Carrick.

Baleba was among Man Utd‘s signings in this summer’s transfer window, with the midfielder joining from Brighton for around £70m.

The Red Devils also recruited Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos to bolster their midfield and they featured prominently in the opening weeks of this season, while Baleba has only recently been involved after returning from injury.

Baleba has been gradually building match fitness but has been one of Man Utd’s better performers in recent matches.

“I’m not sold on Carlos Baleba…”

Despite this, Sheringham has explained why he is “not sold” on Baleba after Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Leeds United at Elland Road.

“I’m not sold on Carlos Baleba, we’ve not seen him play at a club with the pressure of Man Utd yet so it’ll take six months or so before we can get a real idea,” Sheringham told Bet Victor.

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“When you bring in two or three signings, you know they’re expected to be playing. With someone like Tielemans, everyone talks highly of him and you expect him to go straight into the side, which has been the case.

“So, someone like Baleba, with Kobbie Mainoo playing might have to bide his time. When that chance does come, they’ve got to grab it with both hands.”

After the draw against Leeds United, Man Utd now have only won two of their first ten games this season in all competitions.

Therefore, head coach Carrick is under pressure as one of the favourites to be the first Premier League manager sacked this season.

Sheringham has conceded that Carrick is under pressure at Man Utd and has strangely commented on the head coach going grey or bald.

“The pressure is huge at Manchester United. The expectation may not be there right this minute, but within the football club and among the supporters over the years, they won’t be happy with fourth, third, or second,” Sheringham added.

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“Within the club and around it, the pressure is huge without outside interest playing the part of saying Manchester United are not good enough.

“Anyone within Man United who has been involved with Man United knows the pressure of what it’s like to play for Man United. Everywhere you go, people want to beat you. And Michael knows that, he’s been a player.

“It’ll be interesting how long his hair stays nice and dark and flowing on the touch line. That pressure brings the gray hairs or the baldness at some stage for these managers and all of sudden you look and go, blimey. He’s got old, and that’s what that pressure does.

“Being involved in football in general, but Man United even more so. But Michael knows that. I love his character. I wish him well and I think he will come good.”

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