Teddy Sheringham has urged Manchester United to “get on the phone” to Brighton and sign forward Charalampos Kostoulas.

19-year-old Kostoulas has been one of the Premier League’s breakout stars at the start of the 2026/27 campaign.

The young forward scored a brace in Brighton’s impressive 3-0 win against Arsenal before the international break, and he has also impressed for Greece.

And it already feels like only a matter of time before Kostoulas secures a move to a Big Six club or leading team in Europe, with Man Utd now encouraged to make a move for the Brighton standout.

According to club legend Sheringham, Man Utd should jump at the chance to sign Kostoulas because he is Brighton’s “next £100 million plus player”.

“I was impressed by Yasin Ayari. I mean, to get a result against Arsenal you have to be on top of your game, and everyone in that Brighton team was on the top of their game that day, but for me it was all about the centre-forward, Charalampos Kostoulas. Wow. What a player, and the goals he’s scoring too!” Sheringham told Hajper.

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“I look at Charalampos Kostoulas and I see a striker who is a proper leader of the line. He will be the next £100 million plus player at Brighton who moves on somewhere else. He already looks on his way to being a £100 million player, without a shadow of a doubt.

“He doesn’t give a monkeys who he’s playing against or what else is happening on the pitch. He takes the game to the opposition either way, controls the ball, leads the line, scores goals, wins headers, brings players into play. I’ve been blown away by him so far. I think he’s the full package.

“Should Michael Carrick and Manchester United be getting on the phone to Brighton? Without a doubt.

“They have to get in before someone else does because he looks every bit a leader on the pitch, and he plays some beautiful stuff.”

“Give them £80m” for Harry Kane

Alternatively, Man Utd could make an ambitious move for Harry Kane, even though it has been widely reported that he is set to sign a new Bayern Munich contract.

Despite this, ex-Man Utd star Dion Dublin has explained why his former club need to sign Kane.

“Harry Kane’s contract? Get him down to Cambridge United, we’ll have him!” Dublin told Bet Victor.

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“Even at 33, 34, 35, I’d still nick Harry for a year or two because he just finds his way into good positions. You put the ball there and he doesn’t even have to run about as much.

“You can see he’s dropping into the number 10 role a bit more, sometimes even into the four, and spraying balls about so he’s not easy to mark. Two centre-halves don’t know where he is, and then he crops up.

“He’s a very clever footballer. I would take Harry Kane right now at Man Utd. There’s a bit of a statement in this, Harry Kane could start in any Premier League side.

“Any Premier League side, it doesn’t matter. Every club in the Premier League would take him right now, 100%.

“United have toyed with it, they’ve spoken about it too much. If you want him, go get him. Even if he signs a new deal there, give them the 70 or 80 million, whatever they want, because you’ve got to get goals.

“Why are you buying Harry Kane? To score your goals. Who can you guarantee for goals? Haaland, Kane, Lewandowski, Mbappe, and then you start to struggle a bit for guaranteed scorers. Harry Kane guarantees you goals.”

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