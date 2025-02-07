A new report has revealed Mathys Tel’s current stance on a move to Manchester United after he joined Tottenham Hotspur on deadline day.

Tel attracted interest from several Premier League clubs in January after it emerged that he wanted to leave Bayern Munich to pursue regular football elsewhere.

Man Utd and Arsenal were mooted as potential destinations for the 19-year-old attacker, but Spurs were most interested and eventually signed the Bayern Munich starlet on deadline day.

Tottenham initially moved to sign Tel permanently for around £60m but re-negotiated a loan deal with a buy option after the teenager turned down an immediate long-term move to North London.

It’s since emerged that this ‘purchase option agreement’ depends on one condition as this clause can only be triggered if Tel is in favour of the move.

Now, Falk has broken down how Tel ended up at Spurs, with Bayern Munich “very disappointed” with his initial decision.

“Bayern would have liked to have sold Mathys Tel in the January transfer window. In fact, they were very disappointed that, at the last moment, Tel said, ‘No’ to a permanent move to Tottenham,” Falk said in his Daily Briefing column.

“That was before the weekend, but during the weekend it seems he wanted to stay at Bayern Munich. So, this is how the loan deal with Tottenham eventually came about.

“Tottenham were really fighting for this release clause – Bayern initially refused and then agreed on a €60m release clause.

“Bayern see it as a success that they managed to agree a big loan fee, which could rise to €10m, which is a lot for only six months.

“If they manage to then sell Tel in the summer, by their calculations they could earn as much as €70m, which would mean they’d get a lot of money back from their Harry Kane purchase (€100m) back in 2023. If you think about it that way, they would have only spent €30m for Kane – that’s cheap!”

Falk claims a move to Man Utd remains on the table as he “would like” to join the Red Devils if possible.

“There were also talks with Manchester United who were interested in Mathys Tel’s signature,” Falk added.

“Tel was certainly open to the move, but United weren’t prepared to pay the loan fee Bayern Munich were demanding at the time (€5m). So, you see, there was a huge difference to the offer Tottenham came to the table with.

“Whether Tel stays with Bayern beyond the summer or moves on, it’s entirely up to him. If he can make the step to United, he would like to do it. If he sees a chance at Bayern Munich, perhaps he would also stay, but I think it’s hard for him, as he didn’t make it under Vincent Kompany.

“So, I think if he is performing very well, he will stay in the Premier League. If he doesn’t, he has to go back to Bayern and start again.

“All in all, though, Bayern are the big winners in this case, as he wasn’t getting game time in Munich, so they’ll get some money from the loan, they don’t have to pay his salary, and, in the end, they get either a transfer fee or a player with Premier League experience. A good solution!”